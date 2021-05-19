BIG HORN — Thirty athletes. Four events apiece. Numerous prequalified runners, jumpers and throwers. State championship aspirations. Such were the circumstances before the 2A East Regional meet in Torrington last Friday and Saturday, but the strategic juggling act of entries and more than two months of practice came to fruition for the Big Horn High School boys track and field team when they won their second consecutive 2A East Regional title in a row Saturday.
“I think we’re clicking on all cylinders,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in this team.”
The week of practice prior to regionals felt different to both McLaughlin and seniors Will Huckeba and Carson Bates, as the Rams understood the importance of maximizing the team’s potential for points at the state meet by qualifying the greatest number of athletes at the regional competition.
Now that Big Horn has qualified 18 Rams for the state meet, the program focused on the process, not the outcome, during the several days of practice before the state meet Thursday through Saturday. And the team takes a combination of physical preparedness and mental toughness to Casper.
“It’s awesome [being regional champions],” Bates said. “Not every team gets to experience that, but we’ve got one more week to train and try and become state champs.”
Though the cancellation of last year’s season and the versatility of Big Horn’s athletes made it so McLaughlin and the coaching staff didn’t know what events runners, jumpers and throwers would compete in, the speed-focused program aimed to best prepare both sprinters and runners for the postseason.
The approach paid off after regionals — of the 18 state events being held this weekend, at least one Ram will compete in each. In two of the four relays, Big Horn boasts the fastest qualification time and expects its relay teams to contribute to the Rams’ overall score.
McLaughlin hadn’t previously had as many options for every relay prior to the regional meet and attributes depth to Big Horn’s ability to claim the regional title and position itself for a state championship berth. Coaches regularly timing the Rams and Lady Rams at practice, experimenting with various relay combinations and encouraging athletes to try different events during the regular season prepared the program for its success.
Senior James Richards running in the 1,600-meter sprint medley for a sick teammate and junior Cade Butler coming from behind in the 4x800-meter relay to finish second in the event at regionals showcased the depth McLaughlin highlighted.
After considering the work on the track that contributed to the boys’ regional championship and girls’ fourth-place finish, team camaraderie — on display at the beginning of Big Horn’s practice Tuesday when the state competitors cheered on their teammates trying to hit 20 miles per hour running on the track — helped integrate underclassmen into the Rams program.
Freshman Riley Green, part of the Rams’ school record-setting 4x100-meter relay team, said seniors like Huckeba and Bates are good to look up to and offered pointers throughout the season, especially when preparing mentally for races. The newcomer spoke like a veteran when considering the state meet this weekend.
“State is a big stage,” Green said. “Biggest meet of the year, but it’s just about staying loose and doing what we’ve done all year — good form, good mechanics and not putting pressure on ourselves too much.”
The 4x100-meter relay team of junior Jax Zimmer, Huckeba, Green and Bates had broken Big Horn’s school record by eight-tenths of a second earlier in the season, running the event in 43.92 seconds compared to the previous 44.72-second mark. The team placed first in Torrington last weekend and enters this weekend’s state competition with the fastest time in 2A.
Big Horn’s 4x400-meter relay team travels to Casper as the fastest team by more than five seconds. Green, junior Bryce Morris, sophomore Dawson Richards and Bates also finished the 2A Regional meet in first place.
With cross-county rival Tongue River finishing 11.5 points behind the Rams at regionals, Big Horn will need its relay teams and every athlete to peak during the three-day event in Casper. But the Rams understand the implications and refuse to shy away the pressure.
“We’ve got to stay confident,” Bates said, “But never cocky.”
“Yeah, exactly,” Huckeba added. “The athleticism is there, it’s just making sure we go out and do what we’re all capable of doing.”
“Just staying humble,” Green finished. “Because we could be humbled very easily.”
Coupled with seriousness during hand-offs practice, McLaughlin lightheartedly joked during practice Tuesday and emphasized the need to enjoy the culminating event the state’s athletes weren’t able to experience last year.
“We’re going to go enjoy the moment,” McLaughlin said. “We’re not going to put the stress on them to go win a state championship. We’re just going to go have fun and compete at a high level.”