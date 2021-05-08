SHERIDAN — Friday’s defensive battle between the Sheridan High School girls soccer team and Thunder Basin Lady Bolts lasted over 74 minutes before a corner kick decided the close contest. Head coach Kevin Rizer had hoped the Lady Broncs wouldn’t allow Thunder Basin to capitalize on unnecessary mistakes, and he saw that for those 74-plus minutes.
But a corner kick by the Lady Bolts and pass to sophomore Sam Bonar, who crossed to the front of the net for junior Alex Michael gave Thunder Basin a 1-0 lead with 7:23 left to play in the second half. The Lady Broncs had a handful of opportunities to tie the score for the remainder of the game, however their efforts proved futile.
The 1-0 loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Lady Broncs, and the victory gave 4A East’s No. 1 team its 14th victory of the season.
“They’re a great team,” Rizer said. “They’re the best team in the state, and there’s no doubt about that. I’m actually really excited about our performance. One lapse mentally led to a goal, but we played very disciplined defense.”
Sheridan beat Campbell County 2-0 Tuesday to secure a top-three finish in the 4A East with their 9-3-1 (7-3-1 conference) record prior to Friday’s match. Thunder Basin brought a perfect 13-0 (11-0 conference) record to Homer Scott Field, averaging 5.9 goals per game.
Though Rizer acknowledged the loss, he highlighted his team’s tough defensive performance and junior goalkeeper Libby Gardner saw the same from the Lady Broncs. Gardner watched Sheridan’s defense routinely read the Lady Bolts’ plays, preventing Thunder Basin from generating offensive chances.
Starting center back Ellie Williams left the game with an injury halfway through the first half, and the back line adjusted to play with junior Hailey Herzog, who replaced Williams.
“We stayed in position and helped each other and covered really well,” Gardner said. “We saw runs and were able to get there before they were able to score.”
When the Lady Broncs and Lady Bolts met in March, Thunder Basin shut out Sheridan 5-0. The five-goal deficit was the Lady Broncs’ largest loss of the season, and they put up a 6-2 record in the following eight games.
Sheridan wanted to bring game-winning discipline and organization to their rematch against the Lady Bolts, and Rizer said his team did, despite the 1-0 outcome.
The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate between the two teams Friday, and the second half seemed to be headed toward a scoreless tie before Michael’s goal, her seventh of the season. Junior Aubrey Cooper, freshman Emma Prior and senior Aria Heyneman had a couple opportunities each to tie the score, though the Lady Bolts limited the Lady Broncs’ chances.
“Let’s go big,” Rizer called to his team with 1:40 left to play, and the Lady Broncs hustled to free balls in the waning minutes of the contest.
Gardner recorded another crucial save with under a minute left in the game, but Sheridan’s last-second effort was no good, and the final horn officially sounded the 1-0 defeat. The one-goal loss encouraged Rizer after his team’s earlier 5-0 loss to Thunder Basin.
“‘I just said, ‘Hey, when you’re locked in and ready to go, you can play with anyone in the state,’” Rizer said he told his team after the game.
The Lady Broncs will next play in the 4A East regional tournament May 13-15 for an opportunity to play in the 4A state tournament. Brackets, seeding, matchups, times and locations will be finalized May 10, at the conclusion of the regular season.
Before kickoff, Sheridan honored its six seniors: Heyneman, Sarah Manor, Kayleigh Thomas, Bailee Mentock, Aniston Beard and Libby Green, as well as exchange student Antia Diaz Regueira.