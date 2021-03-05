03-05-21 SHS GBB feature photo.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan sophomore Gillian Mitzel drives the ball around Thunder Basin senior Kate Hladky during the Lady Broncs game against the Lady Bolts at Campbell County High School Thursday, March 4, 2021. Sheridan lost 67-33 in the 4A Northeast quadrant championship game but beat Campbell County 53-44 earlier to secure a spot at the 4A State Championship Tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

 Couretsy photo | Mike Moore/Gillette News Record
Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 10.48.06 AM.png

  • Quarter scores are according to @WyoPreps on Twitter.

  • With the win, the Lady Broncs earned their first 4A State Championship tournament appearance since the 2015-16 season. 

  • “Girls played phenomenally. They followed the script and competed. We went out and guarded and, because we played sound defensively, we gave ourselves a chance.” — head coach Ryan Sullivan.

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 10.48.12 AM.png

  • Quarter scores provided by the Gillette News Record.

  • “Our kids battled and let the game slip away at the end. We have to finish better.” — head coach Jeff Martini. 

  • Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne Central at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne South Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 10.48.20 AM.png

  • Quarter scores were not available by press time.

  • Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne Central at 11 a.m. at Cheyenne South Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you