The University of Wyoming football team concluded its six-week spring practice period with its annual Spring Game this past weekend. Tailgating was allowed, fans didn’t have to sport masks if they didn’t want to and football — a normal football game — was played.
Saturday provided a sight for sore eyes in the purest sense. Flags were thrown, coaches were upset, mistakes were made, but at the end of the day, a football game took place.
Saturday also afforded Pokes fans the opportunity to view the 2021 team. They could see for themselves where the strengths of the team lie and the areas that need shoring up before the season-opener against Montana State.
Airing it out
Upon taking the job, first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said he’d stretch the Pokes’ offense. That sounded great, but what did that really mean?
Well, it means five wide on the first play of the Spring Game. While Wyoming will likely not begin every game out of the shotgun with five weapons on the outside, it was very easy on the eyes to see it on the first play of the game.
Swen song
Titus Swen was one of the weapons that wasn’t present on the outside but made a significant impact from the tailback position. And he did so in a variety of ways.
Swen caught screen passes, showed burst in the open field and an ability to run between the tackles. Swen is the third back in Wyoming’s stable of talented running backs.
He didn’t participate a season ago due to COVID-19. Swen gives Wyoming an embarrassment of riches, which is a rarity for the Cowboys.
Outstanding offensive line
Swen’s success is also a byproduct of solid play up front. The veteran offensive line opened up holes and showed versatility to get out in the open field and block.
The offensive line will be a strength for Wyoming. It’ll allow the deep running back room to have big days and keep quarterback Sean Chambers upright and healthy.
QB play
Speaking of Chambers — and for that matter, fellow quarterback Levi Williams — the quarterbacks showed some good and some bad Saturday. In one of head coach Craig Bohl’s favorite quotes, “It was a bit of a mixed bag.”
Both Chambers and Williams looked like starting quarterbacks. Both Chambers and Williams show growth as passers.
On the other end of the spectrum, both Chambers and Williams showed room for improvement. Both Chambers and Williams made mistakes.
The quarterback competition is close. Some could view that as a bad thing, as neither has separated from the other.
Some could view it as a good thing. The battle will rage on and competition breeds improvement.
A competitive quarterback room is also beneficial from the standpoint that if one goes down with an injury — and they both have in the past — the other can step in with little drop off.
There’s an old saying that when a team has two quarterbacks, it has zero quarterbacks. Perhaps Wyoming is the inverse of that.
Just a few months separate today and the start of football season. It can’t get here soon enough for myriad reasons.