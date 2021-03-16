SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team aspired to win a 4A state championship and looked poised to do so after finishing the regular season 15-2 with a 5-1 conference record. A 66-44 win over Riverton in the state championship tournament quarterfinals last Friday afternoon set up the Broncs to play Cheyenne Central in the nightcap semifinal game in which Sheridan shot uncharacteristically poorly and surrendered the third-most points it has allowed all season in the 67-45 loss.
As a testament to the Broncs’ camaraderie, love for the game and appreciation for each other as teammates and friends, Sheridan responded to its semifinal loss with an 81-62 victory over the Star Valley Braves in the third-place game Saturday afternoon. Though the Broncs will certainly remember earning the third-place trophy during the 2020-21 season, bus rides, fun practices and building a winning culture will stick with the senior Sheridan players and head coach Jeff Martini after the hardware takes its place in the trophy case.
“Being able as a team to come together and unite for that overall purpose of sacrificing a little bit of yourself for the betterment of the whole, I think our guys did a great job of that,” Martini said. “... It was, overall, just a great team year, and that doesn’t always happen, so to me that’s why it was a special year.”
The third-place finish is the Broncs’ second in as many tournament appearances, as Sheridan earned the third-place title after the 2018-19 season and the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2019-20 state tournament. After last year’s cancellation, Martini stressed not taking any practice or game for granted this season, and Sheridan’s seniors emphasized their gratitude for being able to complete their final high school season.
As the season progressed, that gratitude and many hours spent in the Sheridan High School gym each week led the Broncs to grow offensively and play selflessly. Sheridan’s line-change-like substitutions, in which four bench Broncs replaced four players on the floor at any given time during a game, led to Sheridan averaging 66.2 points per game and those nine players shooting at least 42% after the regular season.
Seniors Zach Koltiska, Carter Dubberley and Sam Lecholat agreed the greatest growth they saw from themselves and their teammates came from the Broncs improved shooting as a result of improved decision-making.
“At the start of the season, we didn’t shoot the ball all that great,” Koltiska said. “And, by the end of the season, we shot the ball pretty dang good.”
“At the beginning we were all really tempted to shoot the ball,” Lecholat added. “And now, at the end, we were like, ‘Here you go, shoot it’” Lecholat continued, making a passing motion and laughing with Koltiska and Dubberley.
Lecholat also noted how Sheridan takes pride in winning the regular season 4A Northeast conference title, and the Broncs finished the regular season with a class 4A best team defense by allowing an average of only 47.1 points.
Sheridan’s selfless offense and staunch defense came to a head when it played Star Valley, as the Broncs roared out to a 7-0 lead through the first minute of play against the Braves and never trailed for the rest of the contest.
The first quarter ended with the scoreboard showing a 24-17 Sheridan lead, and the Broncs pushed their seven-point advantage to 16 when they took a 44-28 lead into their locker room at halftime. The Braves sent the Broncs to the free-throw line six times through the first 16 minutes of play where Sheridan scored eight points, while the Broncs only allowed Star Valley to shoot once from the charity stripe in a show of their staunch defense.
“Against Star Valley, we just played like we normally do,” Martini said. “We just went and played, and we didn’t put any pressure on ourselves. We just went out and had fun. I think that showed on the floor.”
Dubberley led the Broncs through the third quarter, scoring 11 points, nine of which came from behind the arc. When Sheridan ended the third frame with a 63-40 advantage, Dubberley’s teammates offered high fives and celebrated the senior’s stellar shooting.
Though the Braves started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and the Broncs sent Star Valley to the free-throw line six times, Sheridan once again shot well and Lecholat scored nine points before the seniors checked out of the contest with just less than two minutes remaining.
The final buzzer sounded the 81-62 victory and four Broncs finished in double figures. Lecholat recorded 20 points, Dubberley’s third quarter led him to finish with 15 points and juniors Reed Rabon and Frank Sinclair scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lecholat, Dubberley and Rabon pulled down seven boards apiece as well.
Against the Indians, who eventually became the 4A State Champions, Sheridan shot a mere 27.8% from the field, so the Broncs’ 51.7% shooting performance against the Braves not only gave them the third-place trophy but ended their season with a performance they took pride in.
“When we lost, we were like, ‘Let’s just go out there and play,’” Lecholat said.
“And have fun,” Dubberley added.
“We just played another game of basketball,” Koltiska finished.
Martini said that attitude paid off in the Broncs’ third-place finish and, after the game, the head coach highlighted the seniors’ contributions as they leave behind a legacy of working hard and having fun while they do so.
“The ability to walk into any practice and know they’re going to compete and know they’re going to love to do it the whole time, no matter how long we have practice, that’s what I’ll remember about these guys,” Martini said. “They are so fun to be around … and they just loved to play and loved to play with each other.”