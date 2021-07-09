The John Deere Classic is being contested this week on the PGA Tour. Some of the world’s finest golfers will utilize this week as a tune-up for this year’s final major — the British Open the following week.
This tournament in western Illinois serves as a reminder of how close former University of Wyoming golfer, David Hearn, was to winning a PGA Tour event. Hearn stood over a 5-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole that would have won him his first and only PGA Tour title, but the golf gods objected.
Hearn lost on the fifth playoff hole to Jordan Spieth, as the 19-year old kickstarted his impressive golf career. Hearn positioned himself to claim a couple other tournament titles since then, but none resulted in his maiden victory.
He lost in another playoff at the 2015 Greenbriar Classic. Just a couple weeks later, Hearn finished third at the Canadian Open after holding a two-shot lead entering the final round.
Thus, the former Cowboy still searches for that elusive first win. And it doesn’t appear as though it’s on the horizon, as Hearn hasn’t enjoyed too much contending-for-a-tournament-title success of late.
The 42-year old is growing longer in the tooth, and his top-tier days may be in the rearview mirror. But that doesn’t mean Hearn won’t have future chances.
Phil Mickelson proved as much this season on the biggest of stages. The famous left-hander won the PGA Championship at age 50.
Mickelson’s win isn’t — excuse the pun — an albatross. Many old-timers, for lack of a better term, have won on Tour in recent memory.
Just this season, four 40-year olds have stood in the winner’s circle. In addition to Mickelson’s victory, Brian Gay claimed the Bermuda Championship at age 49, Stewart Cink topped the field at the Safeway Open at 47, and Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship at age 41.
So the sun hasn’t necessarily set on Hearn’s opportunity to seize his first-ever PGA Tour win. First thing’s first, however. The former Poke has to begin playing better.
Hearn has made just seven cuts in 21 tournaments this season and missed five of his last six cuts. He has but one top-10, and that occurred at the Bermuda Championship.
Golf is a funny sport, though. Many victors on Tour are cut one week and win the next. Some even fail to make the cut several weeks in a row only to find their form for 72 holes and claim a championship.
It’s a sport where every round, every hole and every shot is a chance to start anew and turn one’s game around. There’s a known 72-hole terminus, but that’s ample time to have multiple slip ups and still contend at the top of the leaderboard.
The lights appear to be dimming on Hearn’s illustrious and boast-worthy career, but that doesn't mean they’re shut off entirely. There’s still time, and all it takes is a couple lucky breaks and stellar play for one weekend to remove the proverbial money off his back and breakthrough for that first-career win.