DAYTON — Tongue River High School’s Tyler Hanson finds it hard to compare his job as the Eagles’ assistant football coach and the head boys basketball coach and cannot easily draw similarities between teaching World History and Spanish. The differences between subjects and sports are stark.
But at Hanson’s core lives an even-keeled, steady teacher who derives joy from seeing his history students draw connections between the past and present and hearing his Spanish students hold spontaneous conversations. Regardless of the sport he coaches, Hanson wants the best for every Tongue River athlete.
He values his students’ success and family over the spotlight.
The self-described introverted Montana native enjoys fishing with his second-grade son and kindergarten-aged daughter and loves spending the week-long break he takes between football and basketball season with his children and wife, Kelsee.
“A lot of people would describe me as maybe a little bit more quiet and a little more reserved,” Hanson said. “I’m definitely not an extrovert … as soon as I get comfortable with kids in class and kids get comfortable with me, that’s when we really establish some connections.”
Hanson grew up playing sports in Shepherd, Montana, while appreciating the connections he made with his high school coaches and teachers. His experience as an athlete and student prompted him to attend Montana State University Billings, majoring in Spanish, minoring in history and earning his teaching endorsement in both subjects.
After spending several years teaching and coaching in Malta, Montana, a position became available at Tongue River High School, and Hanson moved to Dayton to begin teaching history and Spanish and coaching girls basketball five years ago.
Two years passed before the head boys basketball position opened up, so this year will be Hanson’s third year at the helm of the Eagles’ basketball program.
But, again, for all the differences between coaching football or basketball in the late afternoon after teaching history and Spanish throughout the day — a variety that Hanson enjoys — he finds similarities in his approach.
When coaching the offensive line for the Tongue River football team, he focuses on athleticism and fundamentals, knowing a successful athlete draws strength from his “base.” The emphasis on a player’s knees and feet placement continues during basketball season.
And Hanson values participation in all of his classes. He doesn’t spend time sharing personal anecdotes in the classroom, preferring to break his students into groups and allow them to discuss World History or attempt to hold conversations in Spanish.
“The fun part for me in history class is when they have the discussions,” Hanson said. “The discussions are fun when they’re led by me, but when I break them up into groups and hear them talking about different things, that’s what’s fun.”
The regular prioritization of his athletes’ and students' experiences over his own and his quiet demeanor demands the attention of his peers when Hanson voices his opinion during staff or coaches meetings.
Tongue River’s head football coach, athletic director and fellow history teacher Steve Hanson — no relation — said the detail-oriented Tyler Hanson wants the best from everyone and serves as an “effort-focused” coach and teacher. Tyler Hanson often balances the louder, bigger personalities occupying the classrooms.
“I would call him the quiet professional,” Steve Hanson said. “He’s not the most vocal guy … When Coach Hanson speaks, people listen because he doesn’t say a lot, but what he does say is very thoughtful and very meaningful.”
Junior Adam Stainbrook worked with Tyler Hanson as a lineman during football season and takes Hanson’s Spanish 3 class this year, saying Hanson explains the material thoroughly and prioritizes one-on-one time with any student who may struggle with a concept.
On and off the football field, Hanson’s care-level stays as even-keel as the coach/teacher.
“He’s really supportive in all our endeavors,” Stainbrook said. “... He hates apathy. He waits when you’re trying not to work toward getting better.”
Hanson’s quietness should not be confused for a lack of enthusiasm, however, as the teacher planned excitedly this fall to teach Spanish 3 for the first time at Tongue River — an intensified, conversation-focused immersion foreign language course.
And the head coach took a mere week off between football and basketball season before he started preparing for the Eagles to take the court for their first official practice next Monday and first game Dec. 18. Hanson feels ready to see how his “coachable” and “hardworking” roster will perform during the 2020-21 season, thankful for the opportunity to play regardless of wins and losses.
The example Hanson sets for his students and student-athletes as a coach, teacher and community member, thanking his family for their constant support and understanding of the busy fall and winter schedule, benefits his coworkers and students.
“Quiet does not mean not a leader, quiet does not mean that you don’t command respect,” Steve Hanson said. “He’s a great example of how you can be a quiet professional, a quiet leader.”