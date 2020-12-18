CLEARMONT — With 20 seconds to play in the back-and-forth first 16 minutes of basketball between the Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team and NSI Academy, the Wolves freshman Rico Herzog nailed a short jumper to tie the ball game at 23.
Panthers senior Cameron Klatt secured the basketball and hustled to the top of the key at the other end as time ticked to zero. Klatt paused only long enough to jump sure-footedly and send the ball toward the rim. The horn sounded and rang through the quiet ACHS gym, then Panthers fans erupted when Klatt’s shot swished through the net.
The buzzer beater sent the Panthers to their locker room with a narrow 26-23 lead after a first half marred by sloppy defensive play and lobbed passes resulting in turnovers and eliciting groans from the home crowd.
“It was first-game jitters,” head coach Cameron Spade said. “But we got through those, we pushed through them, and we ended up finishing strong. I saw a lot of resilience from the boys.”
But Arvada-Clearmont strung together a 13-2 run to start the second half, and the Panthers didn’t trail by more than nine points for the remainder of the contest. Led by Klatt and senior Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont ultimately beat the NSI Wolves 75-51 to win its season-opener for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
“We came out here in the first half, played two good possessions and then we just started going haywire when [NSI] started stealing it,” Klatt said. “... We had a talk about how we need to chill out and calm things down, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Arvada-Clearmont led by as much as eight points in the first quarter — though both teams started with turnovers and mental mistakes, the Panthers pulled down rebounds at both baskets to lead 10-2 through five minutes of play. But ACHS’ defensive efforts devolved into poor passing and allowed the Wolves to end the first quarter down only 12-10.
When transitioning up the floor during the second quarter, the Panthers attempted long passes and lobbed the ball to their teammates, but the Wolves moved predictably in between Arvada-Clearmont players and picked off passes. Spade called a timeout with 3:52 left to play and the game tied at 18.
The final four minutes of play resulted in Klatt’s first-half buzzer beater and the close score.
“I told them, ‘They’re their own worst enemy,’” Spade said. “They’re turning the ball over in the first half, and [NSI] is capitalizing on our turnovers. When we came out in the second half, we pushed the ball a little bit and played more of our offensive game.”
Klatt took Spade’s halftime speech to heart and hit his stride two minutes into the third quarter, teaming up with Veach to combine for 28 of the Panthers’ 30 points in the third frame. Arvada-Clearmont systematically ran their offense and rebounded effectively to hold the Wolves to 17 points and establish a 54-40 lead.
In the final eight minutes of play, the Panthers grew their lead and frustrated the Wolves. Klatt especially deked defenders and seemed to have every roll and bounce go his way for the remainder of the game, though he credited his teammates with his second-half success.
Arvada-Clearmont rolled to its 75-51 victory, and Klatt finished with a team-best 41 points while Veach totaled 23 points.
The Panthers look to start on time when they host Ten Sleep 5 p.m. Friday.