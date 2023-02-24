BUFFALO — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team won its first postseason game since February 2020 Thursday at Buffalo High School.
The Lady Panthers stormed back to defeat Rock River 44-33 to advance in the regional winners bracket.
“It’s pretty awesome to get the win,” head coach Bo Benth said. “They lost the lead and gained it back to finish. That’s pretty cool to see.”
Arvada-Clearmont led the Lady Longhorns 13-8. The Lady Panthers struggled offensively in the second quarter, scoring just two points. AC trailed Rock River 23-15 at the half.
AC was unfazed despite trailing 11 points and took the lead before the end of the third quarter. Senior Shelby Fennema nailed a 3-pointer to take a 29-27 lead. The Lady Panthers led from that point on and won by double digits.
Sophomore Abigail Odegard earned high point with 15 points. The left-handed shooter expressed the team was cool under pressure when down double digits.
“We just needed to come together as a team,” Odegard said. “We got our heads back in the game and didn’t lose focus because it wasn’t too late to make a comeback.”
The Lady Panthers (7-8) face Upton (19-1) 5:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo High School. The winner advances to the regional championship. The loser has an opportunity to win in the consolation bracket and place in the top four in the regional to advance to the state tournament. AC has faced Upton twice this season and has been outscored 132-38 in the contests.
“Our team is excited,“ Benth said. “It’s a good win for them but it’s going to be tough playing Upton.”
Benth expressed his appreciation of his players and the support they receive from the community.
“There were a lot of our fans here today and I think the community should be super proud of them,” Benth said. “They played great and were fun to watch. They’ve improved so much this season. They’re a good group of kids with big hearts. So we're just over the moon. The effort that they bring every day is awesome.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.