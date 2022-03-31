CLEARMONT — With the sun shining down on the track behind Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School Wednesday and a six-person audience listening, Treylah Smith explains a long jump drill.
Smith, a sophomore, is one of the three high-schoolers on the Panthers’ team and the only one with previous high school track and field experience. Head coach Tim Rowe trusts her to help the jumpers as he guides two junior high throwers at the shot put circle about 50 yards away.
Wednesday, led by Smith, the jumpers worked on their approach and launch point.
“Just run 100 miles per hour,” Smith said, instructing them to bump up the intensity after a few walkthrough rounds.
“One-hundred miles per hour?” one of the junior high athletes asked. “That’s a little fast.”
“Yeah,” Smith said with no hesitation while adjusting a small orange cone on the track.
Smith and the other two high-schoolers — sophomore Kamy Michelena and freshman Dellana Michelena — often practice with the junior high group. Rowe, Arvada-Clearmont’s second-year coach, is the only coach for both programs. To spend more individualized instruction time with smaller groups, he sometimes divides the athletes into two segments, one directed by him and another by the high-schoolers. He checks in on the athlete-run crew every couple minutes before bringing everyone back together later in practice.
“The high-schoolers definitely have my trust,” Rowe said. “This is the first week (of the season) for junior high. The high-schoolers went to a meet last week in Newcastle. This will be their fourth week into the season, so they kind of know what’s going on.”
Though neither of the Michelenas have previous high school track experience, they did spend some time competing in junior high. Kamy Michelena started in sixth grade, and Dellana Michelena began in fifth, and they stuck with it until COVID canceled their season in the spring of 2020. They took last year off before picking it back up this year.
“I kind of remembered most of it,” Kamy Michelena said. “Most of the forms through athletics are pretty similar. For discus, with my left arm, it’s a lot like when I hit in volleyball. Knowing that it’s just athletics, that kind of helped me a lot, just being able to compare it to what I know a little better.”
All three high-schoolers participate in at least one running event and two field events, making them well-rounded, but they each have different specialties. Smith leans toward the long jump. Kamy Michelena favors the throwing events. Dellena Michelena likes the 100-meter hurdles the most.
All three feel explaining techniques and drills to the younger athletes helps them, as well.
“For me, being able to explain the form kind of helps me visualize it and what I need to do,” Kamy Michelena said.
Smith jokes she feels a little bossy when leading the junior high athletes.
“I’m a visual learner, so I like it when people show me something,” Smith said. “So when I try to explain it, I try to show it, so hopefully they understand the way I see it.”
Smith and Kamy Michelena hope to qualify for the state meet this year. Dellana Michelena just wants to consistently beat her personal records.
They have eight meets left, including two this weekend — one Friday in Upton and one Saturday in Buffalo. Friday’s competition also includes the junior high squad.
When the long jump drills ended at Wednesday’s practice, both the junior high and high school teams shifted to throwing. Rowe refined the high-schoolers’ new discus technique in the cage and then shuffled a few feet to the nearby shot put circle to assist the younger students.
“Splitting the time is definitely going to be a challenge,” Rowe said, “but I think so far, I’m handling it pretty well.”