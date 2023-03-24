CLEARMONT — The mighty three girls and lone boy athletes making up the Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field team this season geared up for a meet in Newcastle, originally slated for Thursday.
Thanks to perpetual winter hitting the state, the team resorted to another practice on the sun-cleared track and gymnasium for post-practice stretching, as snow still covers a majority of the facilities at ACHS.
The season looks similar throughout Sheridan County, but head coach Tim Rowe looks optimistically at the upcoming season, having grown last year’s girls-only team to a multi-gender squad seeking to destroy personal records each week.
“I’m expecting, team wise, that they [reach a personal record] each week,” Rowe said. “We try to get PRs every week in at least one event. That's kind of my goal.”
Rowe eagerly welcomed the Michelena sisters — Kamy and Dellana — back to the team, and added Tylynn Smith and boy athlete Ian Andreen for his first year out for the sport.
“I’m enjoying it so far,” Andreen said. “Now I’m just working on stuff, it’s my first year so I’m just trying to get everything down right now.”
Sheridan County School District 3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz sent the track and field schedule tentatively, warning as other activities directors around the county have that “we have a very tentative schedule,” all based on weather predictions. With a weekly update for the coach and athletes, practice is the one constant players can anticipate.
“It might be an especially rough year just because the weather has not stopped,” Rowe said, noting when weather is bad outside, the team works on strength training, sprints and fundamentals indoors.
The team looks to forge its own competitive path on its way to a hopeful state berth, competing in Buffalo, Casper, Upton, Kaycee, Wright and Sundance before traveling to Torrington May 12-13 for regionals, and eventually Casper for state May 17-19. While not enough athletes roster the team for any team wins, Rowe hopes his crew will work on competing against themselves each week.
“It’s unrealistic to expect PRs in all four events that they do,” Rowe said. “We have potential for everyone to go to state in at least one event, which is exciting.”
