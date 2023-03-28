SHERIDAN — Winter weather continues to linger in Sheridan County, with multiple snowy days forecasted this week, with past winter weather already causing cancellations and reschedulings in spring sports schedules.
Local activities directors have battled especially harsh spring weather this season, with Sheridan High School soccer teams having to reschedule and relocate games the last three weekends.
"We can only do what we can do when it comes to weather," SHS Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said. "We do have maintenance teams working very hard to try to do the best they can."
While winter weather consumes the state anywhere from September through June, rescheduling events during the winter sports seasons proves slightly less difficult due to all of the events being held indoors.
"In winter, you expect it but it's all indoors," Garnhart said. "It's manageable. Once we start going outside and you get wet springs like we're having right now, it creates new challenges."
This spring, golf coaches creatively utilize indoor spaces to hold practices while they await the snow melt on greens at Powder Horn and Kendrick golf courses. Indoor track teams continue running the halls and focusing on strength training and fundamentals, practicing outdoors on days when the snow has melted enough to show signs of a track underneath. Activities directors take each week at a time to determine what they'll have to reschedule, cancel or host, depending on weather.
ADs schedule each season a year before the seasons take place, making it difficult to appropriately prepare for an exceptionally tumultuous weather season. With that preparation comes the understanding spring seasons often come with several scheduling changes.
"If it's an event we can't get back in because of a window or there's not a date that will work, no doubt there's some challenges," Garnhart said. "There's a lot of communication going on among the transportation with buses as well as our maintenance department trying to get things outdoors."
Last week, Garnhart said the tight group of ADs aided in helping him move Sheridan girls soccer team's home games to Gillette. He said while other states wouldn't think about traveling 100 miles for an away game, in Wyoming last weekend the girls hosted a home game 100 miles away.
Additionally, ADs schedule "travel partners," or schools closer in proximity to one another so when Sheridan travels to Cheyenne, teams play one Cheyenne team Friday and another Cheyenne team — or a team close in proximity — on Saturday. This weekend, Sheridan girls travel to Cheyenne and play East Friday and Central Saturday.
Despite weather, teams are still managing to fit in competition time thanks to activities directors and flexible support staff, with hopes of a clearer couple of months ahead for spring season.
