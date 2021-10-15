DAYTON — Earlier this week, the Tongue River Eagles grabbed the clear plastic bags usually used for holding ice and repurposed them.
Despite multiple inches of snow blanketing their practice field, they still practiced outside. So they took the plastic bags and wrapped their feet in them, creating a barrier between their socks and the inside of their cleats to help them stay warm and dry.
It sounds miserable in a way. But take their word for it — it wasn’t.
“We’re feeling great,” senior Eli Cummins said. “We had an amazing week of practice. Even with the conditions, we were focused. We had a ton of fun. I think we had one of the best weeks of practice we’ve had.”
The Eagles were preparing for their biggest rivalry game of the year against Big Horn. They found a balance between work and play. At one point, they trekked up the snow-covered hill next to their practice field and body-sledded down. It was part of a conditioning drill, Cummins explained.
Across the county at Big Horn High School, the Rams were having similar fun. They spent Monday and Tuesday inside rather than out on their field, but they were locked in during practice. Afterward, the locker room sounded like a karaoke bar.
“We were all singing together,” senior Jax Zimmer said.
The playlist shifted from Drake to Johnny Cash and back again.
“We’ve been waiting for this game all year,” Zimmer said. “It’s the most exciting game, I would say, because it’s a cross-county rivalry. Our team is super excited.”
Big Horn has dominated the recent matchups between the two teams, winning the last 10. The Rams haven’t lost to Tongue River since 2006 — before the current group of high school seniors was even in elementary school.
Last year, Big Horn charged to a 49-7 blowout victory. But the Rams’ head coach, Kirk McLaughlin, knows his team can’t underestimate the Eagles.
“We know they’re going to bring their A game,” McLaughlin said. “We have to bring our A game and come ready to play. Tongue River is a good team. They’ve had some tough losses, and we know that they’re capable of putting up big plays. We have to be ready to play and just execute. It’s a rivalry, and we want the bragging rights … It’s anybody’s game.”
The two teams enter with similar records. Big Horn holds a 3-3 tally while the Eagles sit at 3-4. But oftentimes, in rivalry contests, previous records can be tossed aside and ignored.
This weekend, that might especially be the case due to the conditions. Tongue River plays on a natural-grass field, and while the forecast calls for 60-degree temperatures and no precipitation Saturday, the field still might be muddy because of the melted snow.
“Something we’ve been focusing on and that the coaches have been stressing a lot is just being prepared for whatever is thrown at us,” Big Horn junior Cooper Garber said. “Facing adversity — whether it's weather, field conditions, injuries. Then, just really executing and being focused and dialed in. Not letting distractions get in our way.”
The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday. It also serves as the Eagles’ homecoming and Senior Night. It is the second-last 2021 regular-season game for each team.
“This game has been a huge priority,” Tongue River senior Ryan McCafferty said. “We definitely know each other really well, and it’s going to be fun to butt heads with them. Obviously, at the end of the game, we’ll be good sports with each other, but during the game, we’ll be as physical as we can.”