BIG HORN — Dylan Greenough-Groom used “dirty” and “filthy” as compliments. He was talking about Cade Butler’s new mullet.
Greenough-Groom, Butler and the rest of the Big Horn Rams followed their annual playoff tradition of getting wild haircuts earlier this week. Some rock bowl cuts. Some sport mullets. Some trimmed their own hair in front of a mirror. Butler’s mom shaped his new ’do — business in the front, party in the back.
“I can’t complain,” Butler said.
“The girls like it,” Greenough-Groom said.
But less than a week ago, the Rams weren’t sure they would be doing playoff haircuts this year. With a chance to lock down a postseason spot with a victory over Upton-Sundance, Big Horn lost to the Patriots Friday afternoon. The team had to rely on rivals like Wheatland to win and keep its season alive later that evening.
“There were some sad faces down here on Friday,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “We didn’t know (what would happen). We knew we played bad. We knew we played a team we could beat, and they just trounced us. So we were depending on a team we don’t necessarily like (in Wheatland), but we were rooting like heck for them. It was tough. That was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been watching a football game because of how it impacted me and the team.”
McLaughlin watched the 40-38 Wheatland win over Newcastle from his house. The game came down to Newcastle missing a field goal in the final seconds, and McLaughlin couldn’t bring himself to sit down in the fourth quarter. The Big Horn coaches texted back and forth in a group chat the entire time.
The players paid attention, too. Some got together to watch the game on the NFHS Network. Their phones were as busy as their coaches’.
“Everyone was watching,” Butler said. “Edge of our seats. That was a tight game. It went right down to the wire. I was just watching that last kick, and that kicker was our season right there. Luckily, he missed, and here we are.”
Here they are — still breathing with traditions intact.
Now, Big Horn will travel to Lyman as a No. 4 seed for a 1 p.m. game Friday. Lyman, last year’s 2A state champion, holds the No. 1 seed and survived the regular season without losing a single contest.
In an almost identical scenario, the two squads also squared off in the first round of the 2020 state playoffs. Lyman won 42-7.
“Lyman’s got one of the best run games in the state,” McLaughlin said. “They’ve got a great quarterback that runs downhill. They’re disciplined. They block well. They’re not as big as they were a year ago, but they’re just as disciplined. I think that quarterback is really good. I think he’s better than that quarterback they had last year. Then, they’ll surprise you with the pass, and you’ve got to be ready. Their scheme isn’t anything over-the-top special like we saw a week ago, but they just execute it so well.”
Regardless of their opponent, the Rams are just happy to have a chance after the theatrics of last Friday around the state.
“Right now, I’m pretty loose,” Greenough-Groom said. “All the pressure is on them because they’re the No. 1 seed. Everyone is expecting them to win. We’re just going there, having nothing to lose.”
For Friday’s game, McLaughlin and his coaching staff have to partake in their own hair-related tradition: playoff mustaches. As of Wednesday evening, McLaughlin hadn’t trimmed his beard down to just his upper lip yet.
“My wife hates it,” he said with a smile.
But he still was going to uphold his end of the deal.
It’s a playoff tradition.