SHERIDAN — It was an old white T-shirt.
After his first amateur boxing match last Saturday, Kolten Powers turned it red. He used the tee, the only one he had with him, to wipe away the blood trickling from his nose. He went home wearing just a sweatshirt with no layer underneath.
Eight days earlier, Powers had no idea he’d be in this position — in the ring with hundreds of people watching him throw and land punches while taking a couple, too. But here he was, cleaning the claret off his lip and still smiling. He beat opponent Nate Bowen by third-round technical knockout during a Saturday Night Fights event at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
His good friend and fellow Sheridan High School junior, Dawson Goss, who Powers had dragged into this whole affair, also won via technical knockout, ending his fight with Jacob Hayworth in the second round.
Though Powers and Goss star on the Broncs’ varsity wrestling team, they had never boxed before. They had barely trained.
So how did they get here? It started in Powers’ English class.
“My dad calls me,” Powers said. “He’s like, ‘Do you want to box?’ I said, ‘Let me think about it.’”
Powers’ dad found out about the boxing event through John Bublich, a family friend who helped put on the event with promoter David Harbour. Bublich used to fight and now serves as a ring announcer.
Powers pondered the opportunity for a few moments and phoned his dad back after class to say he was in.
Goss got a similar message from his father, but he initially said no.
“I was like,’ Oh, man, I don’t want to box. I don’t really feel like doing something like that,’” Goss said. “I didn’t feel like practicing at all after wrestling season.”
As Goss was leaving school later that day, Powers ran up to his truck in the Sheridan High School parking lot and convinced him otherwise. They filled the spots of two fighters who had backed out in the leadup to the event.
They trained with Bublich four times at Harbour’s gym before their fights. Because they didn’t have much time to prepare, they focused only on four or five of the most important techniques.
First, they learned the proper stance and how to strike with a left-handed jab. They spent two-minute, non-stop rounds on the punching bag to simulate the fatigue they might battle in their matches. They sparred with each other.
“It was pretty fun,” Powers said. “(Bublich) said the main object of it was hit him in the face more than he hits you in the face.”
Their wrestling backgrounds helped, too. The aggressive mentality, knowing when to pick and choose spots, and the constant movement and footwork all translated to the ring. Their main objective of protecting themselves also stayed constant. They just had to guard their heads in boxing instead of their legs against wrestling takedowns.
Neither felt nervous in the days leading up to the fights. Goss said his biggest worry was simply getting through the ropes and into the ring without tripping in front of the crowd. No one taught him how to enter the ring.
With about 30 friends and family members in attendance to watch the high school duo, Goss’ match came first. He dominated the first round and finished the fight in Round Two with multiple big shots. He largely avoided taking any hits to the face, following Bublich’s words of wisdom. The atmosphere reminded him of a Sheridan home wrestling meet.
“It was definitely a relief because I didn’t want to lose,” Goss said. “I just wanted to win so bad.”
Powers followed in the next match, one of the biggest slugfests on the seven-fight card. He and his opponent, Bowen, remained on the attack throughout. Powers thinks he actually absorbed more punches than he landed — hence the bloody nose — and guesses he would’ve lost by decision if he didn’t win by TKO in the third round.
“But I definitely hit him harder,” Powers said.
After their fights, they cleaned themselves up, changed into street clothes and stuck around to watch the rest of the bouts.
Then, they went back to Goss’ house, staying up until 3 a.m. to watch a scary movie. They kept making jokes that they were going to box the ghosts.
“We were really excited,” Goss said.
Goss never encountered pain after his match. Powers was fine on Sunday, the next day. But when he woke up Monday, his arms were sore and his nose tender.
Neither looked like they had suffered through multiple rounds of a combat sport.
“I had people come up to me and say that I looked like an actual boxer,” Goss said. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. I’ve never done that before.’ I’m glad I looked good.”
Both said they would consider boxing again at future events in town — next time, with a little more practice beforehand.
Powers might need to bring a towel or backup clothes down the line, too. As of Wednesday, his white shirt lay in his laundry pile at home.
It still had the stains.