BIG HORN — Losing by three points to Big Piney in the 2A State Championship tournament quarterfinals last Friday ended the Big Horn High School boys basketball team’s bid to play for a trophy, and the Rams faced a nine-point deficit at halftime when they played Greybull in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning.
“At halftime I challenged them and said, ‘This is some really big adversity, if you lose this game, your season is over,’” head coach Cody Ball said. “‘If you win it, you get one extra game and more time with your friends, more time with these guys you call family every day. Facing adversity, are you going to overcome it, or are you going to collapse?’”
Similar to Big Horn’s response to adversity throughout the 2020-21 season, the Rams went on to score 31 points in the second half to win 47-40 and play Wind River in the consolation championship game. The Rams fell 52-50 to the Cougars to finish with a 10-10 season record and place sixth in 2A, while the Big Piney Punchers lost to Rocky Mountain in the championship game.
By transitive property, Ball viewed Big Horn’s narrow loss to the Punchers in the quarterfinals as a testament to the Rams’ competitiveness during the tournament.
“If we hold on to win that first game, that team goes on to the state championship and loses in overtime, and it’s a team we kind of controlled, so you look at that” Ball said. “... Could we have been the team that won the state championship because of that? It’s encouraging but disappointing we weren’t able to close that game out.”
The sting of defeat affected how seniors James Richards and Carson Bates discussed the season, though they noted individual improvement with Ball as their head coach and the team’s growth.
“We’ve come a long way,” Bates said. “Not only was it a good experience, but it was just a good season, I think.”
The sentiment echoed throughout the locker room following the Rams loss to the Cougars, as Ball summed up his first year with the Big Horn program.
“It was a really fun first year,” Ball said. “I was pleased with it, but not satisfied. That’s what I always told our guys, ‘You can be pleased with your effort, but you can always be better.’”
Big Horn began the season winless through several games when the Rams played a class up against 3A teams then put together back-to-back wins against Greybull and Wind River before their holiday break in December. After the break, Big Horn improved to 3-3 and began its journey to the state tournament in earnest.
Before conference play began for the Rams Jan. 16, Big Horn averaged 52.8 points per game and ended the regular season slightly better by averaging 54.7 points per game. The biggest improvement, however, came defensively as the Rams sat second to last in 2A by allowing 58.8 points per game prior to conference play and allowed 52.2 points at the end of the regular season.
“I think that was probably our biggest hump to get over was that defensive challenge of being able to lock in and rebound the ball,” Richards said.
Richards led the Rams defensively, while Bates dutifully ran the point and played nearly every minute for Big Horn. Often tasked with shutting down the opposite team’s best player on defense, Richards said his offensive game adapted to accommodate this season’s team and he became a more versatile player.
Ball credits Richards, Bates and fellow seniors Garrett Custis and Sterling Madry for leading the team through its first year with a new head coach and adapting to Ball’s scheme.
Additionally, Richards and Bates pointed out the underclassmen’s improvements and season-long performances that show promise for the future. Sophomore Toby Schons went from averaging 3.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season to 9.5 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game this season, and junior Cade Butler improved from 2.9 points per game to a team-best 13.7 points.
But the statistical improvements only tell a part of the Rams’ story during the 2020-21 season.
Butler hitting a buzzer-beater 3-point shot to defeat Wind River 63-62 at home Dec. 19, 2020, Big Horn beating the 2A’s No. 1 team Rocky Mountain 62-59 on the road Jan. 30 and the Rams playing to a 57-54 overtime win over their cross-county rival Tongue River Eagles to advance to the state tournament define Big Horn’s season as much as the numbers do.
Thus Ball’s “pleased but not satisfied” sentiment prevails.
Pleased with Big Horn answering the call to play for the consolation championship but not satisfied with the loss to Wind River. Pleased with the Rams’ commitment to his system in its first year, winning water-bottle showers and victorious locker rooms but not satisfied with the quarterfinal exit from the state tournament, Ball can’t help but look toward next year.
“That’s how I’m ending the season — I was pleased with our kids, pleased with our wins,” Ball said, “But I wasn’t satisfied unless we won the state championship, and that just has that hunger for next year ready to go.”