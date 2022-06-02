SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School's Austin Akers competed in a postseason track and field meet in Huntsville, Alabama, running the mile for a fifth-place finish in his heat and 29th overall.
The RunningLane Track Championships were held May 28, and Akers ran against athletes from across the nation. His final time in his heat of 4 minutes, 21.32 seconds trailed Oklahoma's Keegan Thomas by three seconds.
Akers' time in his heat for the 1,600-meter run — 4:19.58 — also earned him a mark for the fastest time in Sheridan High School history, breaking the 2011 SHS record of 4 minutes, 20.57 seconds set by Dylan Morin.
"It was a great race for Austin, and he led the entire field until the final 50 meters of the race," SHS cross-country coach Art Baures said. "He represented our high school, community and state well in the race."
More than 220 athletes from various states competed in the mile races. Akers finished fifth in his heat and 29th overall.
"It was a great opportunity to race in a high caliber meet with some of the best competition in the country," Baures said.