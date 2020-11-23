SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its All-State selections Sunday, as Sheridan High School boasted four players, Big Horn High School earned three selections and Tongue River’s Tony Perfetti served as the lone selection for the Eagles.
Sheridan’s Mangus, McComb earn back-to-back selections
The WCA named Broncs senior Quinton Mangus to the All-State 4A football team as an offensive and defensive lineman — Mangus earned identical accolades in 2019 and finished the 2020 season ranked as the No. 15 best defensive player.
The senior averaged 11.5 defensive points and six tackles per game, while recording 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks to help Sheridan’s rush defense and team defense to rank first in the 4A at the end of the season.
On the line with Mangus, senior Hunter Goodwin was selected to his first All-State team. The linebacker averaged 12.5 defensive points per game and 8.6 tackles per game, and recorded nine tackles for loss to finish first on the Broncs and 10th in the 4A as a defensive player.
Fellow senior Reese Osborne helped the Broncs’ secondary to finish fourth in pass defense in the 4A, and the WCA selected Osborne as an All-State defensive back. Osborne averaged 10 defensive points per game, fourth for Sheridan and 22nd in the 4A, and had 62 tackles and two pass breakups in 2020.
The WCA named Carter McComb its kick return specialist selection for the second year in a row, as McComb finished the 2020 season as the best punt returner and second-best kick returner. The junior wide receiver averaged 28 yards per punt return, 31.6 yards per kick return and recorded a punt return touchdown and kick return touchdown through the Broncs’ 11 games.
Sheridan All-Conference offense selections:
- Tight end: Senior Kyle Meinecke (First Team)
- Wide receivers: Senior Caiden Martin (Honorable Mention), junior Brock Steel (Honorable Mention), junior Cody Kilpatrick (Honorable Mention)
- Offensive linemen: Senior Quinton Mangus (First Team), junior Chris Larson (First Team), senior Justin Vela (Second Team), senior Francisco Gallegos (Honorable Mention), senior Gaige Vielhauer (Honorable Mention), senior Kahlil Rios (Honorable Mention)
- Quarterback: Senior Zach Koltiska (First Team)
- Running backs: Senior Izak Aksamit (First Team), sophomore Colson Coon (Second Team);
- Punter: Sophomore Colson Coon (Second Team)
- At large offense: Sophomore Colson Coon (First Team, unanimous selection)
Sheridan All-Conference defense selections:
- Defensive Player of the Year: Senior Quinton Mangus (Honorable Mention)
- Lineman of the Year: Senior Quinton Mangus (First Team, unanimous selection)
- Defensive linemen: Senior Quinton Mangus (First Team, unanimous selection), senior Chili Tanner (First Team), senior Matt Taylor (Second Team), senior Ian Taylor (Honorable Mention), junior Chris Larson (Honorable Mention)
- Linebackers: Senior Hunter Goodwin (First Team), senior Izak Aksamit (Second Team), junior Michael Greer (Honorable Mention), senior Xander Coon (Honorable Mention)
- Defensive backs: Senior Reese Osborne (First Team), senior Kyle Meinecke (First Team), senior Carter Dubberley (Honorable Mention)
- Kick/punt return specialist: junior Carter McComb (First Team, unanimous selection)
- Kicking specialist: Michael Greer (Second Team)
WCA names Big Horn’s Bates to All-State team for third year in a row
The WCA named Big Horn’s senior running back Carson Bates to its All-State team for the third time in a row. Though Bates’ previous selections came in the 1A 11-man category, this year Bates was named to the 2A All-State team.
The senior led the Rams with an average of 53.6 yards per game and 482 total yards rushing, while adding three touchdowns. As a receiver, Bates finished fourth for Big Horn, only recording 11 receptions but averaging 10.4 yards per reception.
Bates also led the Rams on special teams, finishing as Big Horn’s best punt returner with an average return of 19 yards. The offensive stats combined for Bates to rank as the second-best all purpose offensive player.
Senior Winfield Loomis earned his second All-State selection, after the WCA selected the lineman to the 1A 11-man team last season. Loomis finished sixth in individual defense for the Rams, averaging 6.9 defensive points and 5.4 tackles per game.
Alongside Loomis, the WCA selected junior Josh Thompson to his first All-State team, as the junior finished seventh for the Rams on individual defense. Thompson recorded an average of 6.6 points and 4.6 tackles per game, while adding three tackles for loss and three sacks in 2020.
Perfetti represents Tongue River on All-State team
Tongue River’s Tony Perfetti was the only All-State selection for the Tongue River Eagles, as the senior fullback/linebacker finished seventh in the 2A for individual defense and second on the Eagles for individual rushing.
Perfetti averaged 19.6 defensive points and 11.9 tackles per game, while adding four tackles for loss and one interception during 2020. His effort was good enough to lead Tongue River on defense.
On the other side of the ball, Perfetti rushed for 374 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and 46.8 yards per game. The senior scored two touchdowns on the ground and added one as a receiver.
The 2A’s All-Conference teams were unavailable at the time of publication.