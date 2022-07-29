SHERIDAN — All good things must come to an end. That was the case for the Sheridan Troopers Thursday afternoon, as they fell to Gillette 5-3 in the American Legion class ‘AA’ semifinal game.
Despite the loss, the Troopers finished the season with a great record of 42-13.
“We grew a lot from the start of the year, for sure. And I mean, I couldn't be happier to play with a group of guys that I got to play with this year,” Trooper third baseman Michael Greer said.
While the Troopers had home field advantage, they did face fierce competition in the state tournament. Sheridan played the No. 1 seed, No. 2 seed, No. 3 seed and No. 5 seed.
“Nobody had to take the road for this tournament that we did,” head coach Ben Phillips said. “We competed every game, and just ran out of gas while facing everybody's number one pitcher in every single game. But we had our chances today and played hard, but a win just doesn't always happen.”
The Riders struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Gillette had three singles and a sacrifice bunt to earn the lone run of the inning.
The Troopers evened the score in the top of the second. Caden Steel opened the inning with a strong hit to the warning track that sent him to second base. Steel advanced to third base with a Cael Hamrick groundout. Brock Steel’s RBI sent Caden Steel home.
A Rider batter was able to hit a home run over the left field fence to regain the lead in the bottom of the second, 2-1.
Trevor Stowe hit his second home run in back-to-back games by smashing another over left field. The lone score home run tied the game at two-a-piece.
Gillette played successful small ball in the sixth inning, and it paid off. The Riders scored a single run off a defensive miscue by the Troopers in their third laid bunt of the inning. The next batter hit a double to drive in another score. A passed ball allowed Gillette to score its fifth run of the day.
The Troopers were at a 5-2 disadvantage, but showed heart in the last inning. Caden Steel opened the seventh with a double. Hamrick hit a sacrifice pop fly to send Steel to third. Brock Steel hit an RBI to send Caden Steel home.
Nate Killian was clutch by hitting a single with two outs and a full count. Carter Dubberley was able to reach first base when his grounder was bobbled by a Gillette infielder. A pop-out with two Troopers on base in the next at-bat ended the Sheridan rally.
As with any team that loves the game, many Troopers were emotional after the elimination loss.
“It means that we’re family. I mean, while other kids this age are out on the lake waterskiing and going boating, we’re dedicating our lives to play a game,” Phillips said. “We asked a lot of them. We practice a ton, we’re always doing things. It’s just the respect that we have for each other and the love that we have for each other.
“That’s why kids are emotional, because we grind it out together all summer, and now it’s over. And they’ll be better here in a little bit, but it’s emotional with all the hard work you’ve put into the relationships you’ve created,” Phillips continued. “They’ll all be successful just because of their character, and the respect they have. They’re just great kids.”
Dubberley, a Troopers pitcher, first baseman and center fielder, played for the Sheridan American Legion baseball program for five years. Thursday’s the last game in which he’ll wear a Trooper uniform. Dubberley will soon receive a biology degree from Sheridan College. It will be memories made with his teammates that he’ll remember most.
“I feel a lot of pride, just to be able to be a part of this team and help build the program that we have with Coach Phillips over the last four or five years,” Dubberley said. “It’s been really amazing to see how far this team has come since I started playing on this team. It’s incredible. I’ve made some great relationships with these guys. There’s always sadness that’s mixed in for sure, but all-in-all, just to have been successful and gotten to play against the competition that we have with these guys. It feels good knowing that I’ll have those relationships moving forward.”