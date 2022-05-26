SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced All-State and All-Conference athletes for the spring soccer season.
The following Sheridan High School athletes received All-Conference honors:
• Goalkeepers: Libby Gardner, Chris Larson
• Defenders: Ellie Williams, Kaden Bateson, Alex Jack
• Midfielders: Emma Prior, Sydni Bilyeu, Dane Steel, Reed Rabon
• Forwards: Olivia Ballew, Colson Coon, Frank Sinclair
The following Sheridan High School athletes received All-State honors:
• Forwards: Olivia Ballew, Colson Coon
• Midfielders: Dane Steel, Reed Rabon
• Defenders: Ellie Williams, Kaden Bateson