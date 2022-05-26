SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced All-State and All-Conference athletes for the spring soccer season. 

The following Sheridan High School athletes received All-Conference honors:

• Goalkeepers: Libby Gardner, Chris Larson

• Defenders: Ellie Williams, Kaden Bateson, Alex Jack

• Midfielders: Emma Prior, Sydni Bilyeu, Dane Steel, Reed Rabon

• Forwards: Olivia Ballew, Colson Coon, Frank Sinclair

The following Sheridan High School athletes received All-State honors:

• Forwards: Olivia Ballew, Colson Coon

• Midfielders: Dane Steel, Reed Rabon

• Defenders: Ellie Williams, Kaden Bateson

