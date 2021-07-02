The University of Wyoming football team released its two-deep depth chart a few weeks ago following the completion of spring practice. There were a few takeaways from this document that will serve as a pecking ahead of fall ball, which will commence in about a month.
Chambers in at QB
The quarterback position was the most compelling position decided. Redshirt sophomore Sean Chambers — who has endured three season-ending injuries in as many years — beat out Levi Williams for the starting job.
Head coach Craig Bohl relayed to reporters during spring ball that the QB position was closely contested. If that sounds familiar it’s because that same sentiment was shared last spring.
Chambers was deemed the starter a year ago with the caveat that packages and plays would be designed for Williams. Chambers sustained his injury three plays into the season and how the snaps would be divided among the two signal callers was never seen, as Williams was the full-time starter through the season.
Assuming good health, expect this fall to show what last fall would have — where both Chambers and Williams will see time at quarterback.
Byrd listed as backup
Sophomore defensive end Solomon Byrd had a breakout freshman season included 45 total tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Freshman All-American.
Byrd opted out of the 2020 season and is back for the 2021 season for his encore. The only issue, he’s listed as the backup behind redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris.
The defensive line has stood as the most consistent and dominant area of Bohl’s squads. Talented players have left or graduated, and Bohl has a knack for piecing together another stout unit each and every season.
If Harris truly is better than Byrd, the Pokes are stacked, once again, up front. It’s just shocking that a Freshman All-American is listed as a backup.
Valladay returning kickoffs
Junior running back Xazavian Valladay is the Pokes’ most talented player. He’s led Wyoming in rushing the past two seasons, and will have an additional role in 2021 — No. 1 kickoff returner.
Valladay puts a lot of mileage on his body each season. He logged 247 rushing attempts in 2019 and 93 in the four games he played last year — that equates to 279 attempts over a normal 12-game season.
A delicate balance must be struck between utilizing one’s best player and not overusing him or risking injury. While Valladay is a weapon any time he can get his hands on the ball, hopefully, he’s not getting his hands on the ball too much.
Four Wyomingites featured on offensive side
A quartet of players hailing from the Equality State were seen on the offensive side of the two-deep. That distinguished list is headlined by former Sheridan Bronc, redshirt freshman Parker Christensen, who is pegged as the starter at fullback.
Sophomore Frank Crum out of Laramie will start at right tackle, while senior Logan Harris from Torrington will head up the efforts at right guard. Freshman Caleb Driskill of Gillette is slated to backup Christensen at fullback.
Bohl has long said that you can’t win at Wyoming without local athletes. Bohl has proven time and again that he embraces that notion, and this year’s post-spring depth chart is further evidence of that.
Pokes Notes
Former University of Wyoming tracker and fielder, Mason Finley, qualified for his second consecutive Olympics. He won discus at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.