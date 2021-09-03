CLEARMONT — Sometimes, experience makes all the difference.
Thursday at Arvada-Clearmont High School, one team possessed and utilized it while one team lacked it.
The Upton Lady Bobcats, fueled by four seniors and four juniors, took down the Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers in three — 25-6, 25-15, 25-7 — on AC’s home court. Upton moved to 4-1 while the Lady Panthers opened their season with a loss.
“I think we had tons of nerves,” Arvada-Clearmont head coach Ken DeCock said. “We scrimmaged the Sheridan sophomores (last weekend), but everybody knows Upton is a good team. They have all these seniors, and we have one. We have all these freshmen, and they’re all intimidated. So it’s a loss. But everybody came out. We’re all still vertical. We survived. Now, I think you’ll see a big difference next time because we’ve had this under our belt.”
The match was the first for DeCock as AC’s coach and the first as high school varsity players for the team’s six freshmen. The Lady Panthers roster only one senior, Tamica Smith, and one junior, Shelby Fenema.
“I know that, with this, we’re going to keep pushing, and we’re going to get better,” Smith said. “I feel like this is kind of a starting mark that we’re just going to build off.”
AC fell behind quickly, surrendering a 6-0 Lady Bobcats run to begin the first set. The team eventually dropped the set, 25-6.
In the second, the Lady Panthers grabbed their first lead of the day on the first point and battled throughout until the set got away from them late. Upton claimed it, 25-15.
The third and final set resembled the first, with the Lady Bobcats winning 25-7.
“They know the quality they’re going up against, and they’re scared because they don’t know what to expect,” DeCock said. “I think that caused them to be pretty tense and not move well. It took a long time, but toward the end when they started relaxing a little bit and understanding we’re just playing volleyball, it started to come together a little bit.”
DeCock liked the communication his team displayed as the match went on. Now, he plans to have them work on serves — both hitting and defending them. They had been practicing them, but the nerves of game one caused some old bad habits to reappear.
“This week was a great week in practice as far as that goes,” DeCock said. “We progressed tremendously. But you take what you learn in practice and you get into a game and there’s all that stress, you revert back to what you did before until it becomes so normal that this is the new normal. I saw a lot of reverting back.”
The Lady Panthers don’t have to wait long to take the court again. They host Ten Sleep at 5 p.m. Friday.
“I’m proud of them,” DeCock said. “We are going to get better, and we are going to do much better. Our shot isn’t over. We still have high hopes and expectations.”