Kidneigh.jpg
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — The Panthers have hired Justin Kidneigh to take over boys basketball head coaching duties at Arvada-Clearmont High School.

Bo Benth coached both the boys and girls basketball programs last season. Kidneigh’s hire will allow Benth to focus his time and energy on the Lady Panthers.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you