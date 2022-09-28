CLEARMONT — The Lady Panthers must have done something right.
The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team beat the Sheridan sophomore at home 3-1, (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.) Tuesday evening. The Lady Panthers also won the previous game against Ten Sleep in a clear 3-0 sweep.
Last season was a tumultuous storm for Arvada-Clearmont. The only wins of the season were due to forfeit or wins over non-varsity opponents.
Arvada-Clearmont hired Wright High School graduate Payton Vrbas, a 20-year-old to take over.
“She brings a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy,” Arvada-Clearmont Activities Director Jennifer Betz said. “She has a great background knowledge in volleyball, she played volleyball, and she's coached traveling volleyball. She's seen both as a player and as a coach, in different situations, which is phenomenal for how young she is… I don't really see her as a young coach. At this point. I feel like she's a veteran already.”
Arvada-Clearmont started this season by defeating Midwest 3-0. Vrbas said the confidence was built from there.
“It pushed us to be better every single game. That win helped build their confidence, right at the beginning of the season,” Vrbas said. “With that win it felt like a lot of the stress in our team left. Just knowing that we could put together a winning team and we didn't have a problem getting there was relieving.”
The improvement has been seen by everyone from Betz, Vrbas, the players and the fans in the stands as well. Vrbas said the Lady Panthers started preseason practices playing timid but have since built confidence in their abilities.
“For some reason, at the beginning of the season, we would not swing at the ball,” Vrbas said. “And now we’re swinging away, blocking and playing solid defense. Communication is a huge thing that they've really improved on.”
The Lady Panthers (3-5) volleyball team is young. There is only one senior, Shelby Fennema, on the roster. There are nine underclassmen on the squad. Fennema brings experience to the younger players.
“(Fennema) brings a lot of team bonding for sure. She pulls us together when we need it,” Vrbas said. “She sees the court a lot better, because I can only see so much on the sidelines. She's telling our hitters where to hit, so she's there for communication.”
A pair of sisters provide much needed length to the Lady Panthers. Junior Kamryn Michelena and sophomore Dellana Michelena are a force to be reckoned with on the net.
Vrbas credits the entire team for their improvement, but specifically listed a pair of players that have stood out to her: sophomore Tessa Christianson and junior Willow Harriet.
“Tessa has been making good decisions, she's improved a lot. She went from fearing absolutely everything to blocking and hitting,” Vrbas said. “And Willow moves wherever I need her to. I've moved her to every single spot you can think of this year, and she's played every spot well.”
From here, the Lady Panthers want to qualify for regionals. Another win over Midwest and Ten Sleep, and others would help Arvada-Clearmont get there. The Lady Panthers hope to extend their winning streak to three as they host Upton this Friday at 4 p.m. The season wraps up Oct. 22 on the road against Ten Sleep.
Arvada-Clearmont is playing together as a team, and a journey to regionals may be in play with how they’ve played the last couple of games.
“I feel like that we've really connected as a team,” sophomore setter Abbie Odegard said. “We started figuring out how to play together, and how to communicate. And it's just making our play flow as a unit. We’re meshing well right now.”