CLEARMONT — The Lady Panthers must have done something right.

The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team beat the Sheridan sophomore at home 3-1, (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.) Tuesday evening. The Lady Panthers also won the previous game against Ten Sleep in a clear 3-0 sweep.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

