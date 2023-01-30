Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 11.05.27 AM.png
  • Trevor Martinez led AC with 15 points Friday. 
  • Saturday's home game against Guernsey-Sunrise cancelled. 
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 11.05.34 AM.png
  • Panthers travel to Midwest Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. 
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 11.05.39 AM.png

Recommended for you