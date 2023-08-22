CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team is prepping for the season under a new head coach and aiming for steady, unified improvement throughout the year.
Head coach Justin Kidneigh said the team began practicing last week, and players are already bonding and building rapport with each other. Since this is Kidneigh’s first year coaching the team, he said he’s slowly getting to know the team’s strengths and weaknesses as he goes.
“Skills wise, I've seen tremendous improvement already … we're really working on ball control, making the ball go where we want it to go when we're passing, setting, hitting,” Kidneigh said. “It’s not good enough to just hit it and hope it goes in. We're going to be intentional about where we hit it. We're gonna be intentional about where we serve. We're gonna be intentional about where we pass the ball.”
Kidneigh said the team consists of girls from every grade level, and he’s pleased with the amount of participation given Arvada-Clearmont’s rural location and small size.
“I have 12 girls on the team altogether, which are really good numbers … in Class 1A [schools] and Clearmont, we don’t have a super high student population, so that’s a pretty high percentage of the young ladies coming out,” Kidneigh said. “That leads to a lot of competition and variety, and we can just do a lot of different things in practice.”
Kidneigh said his goal this year is to take the season week by week and to always meet players where they’re at.
“We want to extend our season one week at a time. So, can we get to regionals? And then when we get to regionals, can we get to state?” Kidneigh said. “We need to keep our focus on the match we're playing.”
Sheridan County School District 3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz said that mindset helps students learn discipline and patience — traits that make them not just better athletes, but better people.
“At the end of the day, wins and losses are one thing, but I want our student athletes to be better people and to compete with a lot of heart and a lot of class,” Betz said. “I think those are things that [Kidneigh] can definitely bring to the program.”
Going forward, Kidneigh said he hopes to provide an atmosphere of consistency to the team that allows players to reach their full potential. The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team has faced a high turnover rate of head coaches in the past few years, but Kidneigh plans on sticking around.
“Long term for me, I’d like to build some stability for these young ladies … my hope is that if we have a good, successful season and they grow their skills and feel that they accomplished some things, I'll be able to come back next year and we continue to move forward,” Kidneigh said. “There's enough athleticism in these girls … I think we can really see some advancement of their knowledge and quality of play over the next couple of years.”
The team’s first match will be at home Saturday against Midwest.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.