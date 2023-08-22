CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team is prepping for the season under a new head coach and aiming for steady, unified improvement throughout the year.

Head coach Justin Kidneigh said the team began practicing last week, and players are already bonding and building rapport with each other. Since this is Kidneigh’s first year coaching the team, he said he’s slowly getting to know the team’s strengths and weaknesses as he goes.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

