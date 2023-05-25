Mathew Ketner, Sheridan football
Ketner, a wide receiver and safety for the state champion Broncs, was a sophomore when he was warming up for a junior varsity game. He was pulled off the field by a police officer to inform him that his mother had passed away unexpectedly.
“He’s been through a lot and has turned out to be a tremendous person,” Sheridan High School football coach Jeff Mowry said.
Sheridan quarterback Cael Gilbertson said he recalls Ketner not missing a single day of school or game through the tragedy.
“I think that shows how much he cares about friends like me and his other teammates,” Gilbertson said. “Because that’s crazy. I don’t know what I’d do. That’s just so hard to imagine.”
Assistant football coach Darin Gilbertson said Ketner was a hard worker on the gridiron.
“He’s quiet and kind of unassuming. But he’ll out work you. You won’t see him coming, he’ll run right through you. He was violent on the football field and I mean that in a good way,” Darin Gilbertson said. “He’ll have this little smirk on his face. He’s got a good sense of humor. If you don’t know him well, you probably don’t know about his situation. He’s got a big heart.”
Ketner plans to join the police force to become a highway patrolman.
“With his toughness and his sense of loyalty and his heart and the way he cares. For those reasons I see him being a great officer,” Darin Gilbertson said.
Abby Newton, Sheridan cross-country/ indoor, outdoor track
Newton suffered a hip injury her sophomore year and dealt with significant shin splints last year. Despite her setback, Newton never gave up.
“The way she fights and works for our team is unbelievable,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “She’s running races for her teammates even though she’s 50-60% healthy and still scoring points and doing everything for the team.”
Newton participated in indoor track all four years and served as team captain. She was selected All-Conference twice.
Sheridan cross-country coach Art Baures is equally high on the speedster.
“She ran well her sophomore season but got injured toward the end of the season. As a junior, she nearly missed the entire year and still missed the entire year yet still made out top five in the state meet,” Baures said. “This year, she was back but not 100%, but still ran in our top five. She supports our team whether she’s healthy or not.”
Newton plans to attend the University of Wyoming next year majoring in architectural engineering and continuing athletics on the UW cross-country team.
Cade Baker, Big Horn basketball/football
Baker missed nearly the entirety of his junior season of basketball due to an ankle injury that lingered from football season that led to a surgery. He came back his senior season to be a major contributor in the Rams basketball semifinal win to reach the state championship game. Baker also made a game-winning shot Feb. 2 to defeat Tongue River at home. Baker also received All-State status his senior season on the football team, where he played as a key contributor to earning a state championship.
“He made the decision to miss his junior year and get the surgery. So he missed the majority of that season. But it seems as a credit to his maturity,” Big Horn head basketball coach Cody Ball said.
Head football coach Kirk McLaughlin expressed he was happy to see Baker back on the field his senior season.
“He’s just quietly getting his work done,” McLaughlin said. “On a day-to-day level, he’s a great communicator and vocal leader. His energy wasn’t always way up there but when the energy was necessary for practice then he was there for it.”
Baker plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in economic finance.
Brant Bockman, Tongue River basketball
Bockman was under the impression he sprained his leg in a summer basketball game before his senior season. He strengthened the area through physical therapy and weightlifting. He reinjured his leg in a volleyball game in the fall. That’s when he got an MRI done and was told he didn’t have an ACL. He braced his knee and played his senior season.
Bockman led 2A basketball with a 67% field goal percentage.
“He’s obviously super tough and has an amazing work ethic,” Tongue River basketball head coach Tyler Hanson said. “He put himself in position to play by all the work he had done in the weight room all summer long. He wouldn’t have had a chance of playing his senior season if he hadn’t put the work in. He’s one of the most coachable guys I’ve had.”
Bockman was able to play 21 of Tongue River’s 27 games. He plans to attend Sheridan College and major in welding.