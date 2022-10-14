SHERIDAN — Student athletes are focused on academics, improving physicality and gaining knowledge by watching game films. Many local athletes also add a level of spirituality in their personal lives as well.
That was evident Thursday night when more than 200 people congregated for Fields of Faith Thursday night at Homer Scott Field. The event was organized by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a global organization that since 1954 has served local communities by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel found in the Bible.
FCA says hundreds of schools hosted Fields of Faith this week in the United States, three of which were in Wyoming. FCA area representative Wendell Smith said Sheridan’s was the largest gathering in the state. The purpose of Fields of Faith is to spark a spiritual movement for God, and to stand together against the pressures and temptations in our world.
Thursday night started with many games played on the football field such as Spike Ball and corn hole. Many people also bought concessions, which raised $272 for The Food Group, a local organization that seeks to alleviate childhood hunger in Sheridan County. The event officially kicked off with worship music, then a group of students shared personal testimonies and Bible verses.
Sheridan High School football player Jacob Ormseth spoke of his scary experience a few weeks ago. Ormseth went to the hospital with symptoms and found out his kidney function was subpar. They sent him to Denver Children’s Hospital as a result on his birthday. Ormseth said he felt the love of Christians in the area.
“I had over 100 people asking me if I was alright, wishing me a happy birthday,” Ormseth said. “They’re asking how they can help and how to pray for me. I had the full support of FCA, my football team and coaches. I’m thankful for a great community.”
Adison Ludikhuize, a sophomore on the Sheridan High School track team, also shared her testimony. Ludikhuize’s childhood house burnt down in a wildfire at the age of 10 and the family lost everything. She also had another traumatizing experience in a car wreck a few months ago. As a result, she found out that she might have a heart problem.
“I'm not here to tell you some sob story or get your pity,” Ludikhuize said. “The one message I want you to take away from this is that no matter how broken you are, no matter how broken your life may be, wherever you are, God can turn it all around. If I've learned anything, it's that you will struggle in life. But through it all, God will walk with you and lead you through anything. He can take absolutely nothing and make something amazing. He can take a completely broken person and make them whole.”
The crowd then was encouraged to break off into groups and pray on the field. The night ended when the entire congregation held hands and circled the Bronc at midfield to pray over the community. There were many Sheridan High School students, as well as a bus that transported student athletes from Tongue River. Smith said all four Sheridan County High Schools host FCA meet-ups.
Smith moved to Sheridan two months ago from the Kansas City area to be a part of a strategic initiative to grow the ministry of FCA in Wyoming. Smith had previously worked at an FCA camp at Spearfish, South Dakota. When he saw the job opening for Sheridan, he remembered he had met a few people there including Sheridan High School swimming coach Brent Moore. Smith’s family visited Sheridan in April and loved it enough to call it home.
“We couldn't be more excited about being here and to join with so many really good churches and ministry groups and we just want to add to those ministries, we're not coming in to substitute for anybody or replace a youth group,” Smith said. “It's something where we can come and partner with so many people who are already doing an awesome job…I’m excited about the future and how we can grow this ministry here in Sheridan.”
Smith believes coaches and athletes can greatly be improved as individuals with a faith in Jesus Christ as the foundation. He’s already seen so by how Sheridan athletes compete, specifically the football team led by Jeff Mowry.
“(Sheridan) doesn’t have the same size as some. We have some pretty good athletes. But a lot of the teams we play are significantly bigger, stronger, maybe even faster than we are. But they don't play the same discipline and driven-like character. The program and the servant leadership approach Mowry and others on the staff, I would say, is a better team approach,” Smith said.
“I think ultimately, the kid's heart, you can't measure that. You can’t measure somebody by their outward appearance, right? We learn that with David and Goliath. We don't pass the eyeball test. But we’re a pretty scrappy bunch. And we play together as a team. And those kids play together unselfishly. There's a lot of attributes of the program that I would say are biblical values.”
FCA meets at Sheridan High School at 7:30 a.m. every Thursday. The junior high school meet-up is at 7:30 a.m. every other Friday. Smith said they’ll also add at least one evening option per month for each group.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.