BIG HORN — Ryan Davis donned a yellow “Sheridan County School District 1 visitor” lanyard Tuesday evening in the Big Horn High School gym, listening to head basketball coach Cody Ball in the boys basketball team’s huddle. A far cry from running the women’s basketball program in Sheridan College’s Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Davis settled into his volunteer assistant role with the Rams Tuesday afternoon.
Though much has changed for Davis, the thrum of 20-plus basketballs bouncing during warm-ups, the reliable squeaking of sneakers and, later, the cries of “right right right” and “left left left” from players zig-zagging the court brings the long-time basketball coach peace.
“It’s just that excitement,” Davis said, “and the feeling, and the smells, and all those things come back to you, and it’s like you’re at home.”
Davis spent the past several months after Sheridan College cut its athletic programs except rodeo exercising with former women’s basketball players, working various odd-jobs and spending time with his wife and introspectively with himself.
Then Ball called.
“He was one of the first people I called to see if he’d be willing to help out,” Ball said of the phone call he made after becoming Big Horn’s head coach.
“It was a godsend,” Davis said. “I don’t want to be too dramatic about it, but after something like what happened at Sheridan, to be able to have another opportunity, and not only that, but to be with somebody I know really well, it was therapeutic.”
And so Davis returned to the basketball court to assist his friend and former colleague with the Big Horn boys basketball program.
“It’s been a good experience for me to appreciate it, because I’ve never really had it truly taken away,” Davis said. “... To me, this was an opportunity.”
During practice Tuesday, as Ball worked with the varsity competitors, Davis started working with the junior varsity players with JV coach and former Rams head coach Mike Daley offering his expertise between drills, as well.
Davis happily plays a supporting role to first-year head coach Ball, acknowledging “it’s not my team” but emphatically encouraging players to pay attention and not waste their precious hours of practice time. Applauding effort and correcting players, Davis exercises a high degree of autonomy that Ball affords him — a sign of mutual respect and trust forged between the former college head coaches.
The added knowledge from Davis has already paid off for sophomore post player Toby Schons, who the volunteer coach spent time with last week. Davis helped Schons understand the different angles, footwork and body positioning to move to the basket and score or pass the ball to teammates.
“He’s an amazing coach,” Schons said. “He’s really taught me a lot.”
Besides working with the power forwards or centers, Davis serves as an extra set of eyes for Ball, who’s focused on the fundamentals with the 24 Rams players before implementing complex offenses and defenses.
Ball has worked to empower and convey his permission to Davis to run drills on his own and offer corrections to the basketball players. The comfortability showed Tuesday, as both Ball and Davis spent time on the court instructing their respective group of players.
“I trust him completely,” Ball said.
The return to the court at Big Horn further proves to Davis his desire to coach and general enthusiasm for basketball hasn’t waned during his months away from the game. He continues to look for a high school or college coaching job, unsure of what the future holds but undeniably happy with the opportunity to coach basketball alongside a friend.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought over the past five months, ‘Man, I’ve been able to coach basketball for the past five years has been pretty nice,’” Davis said. “To really go back and [coach] just gives you a more special appreciation for it, even if it’s at the high school level.”