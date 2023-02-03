BIG HORN — Basketball fans were treated to a hair-raising finish Thursday night as Big Horn’s Cade Baker banked a shot as time expired in overtime. The Rams protected their home court against in-county rival Tongue River, winning 55-54.
The Rams avenged the top-ranked Eagles, who defeated the Rams 53-38 Jan. 14 in Dayton. With Thursday’s win, Big Horn snapped Tongue River’s four-game winning streak in the series.
Tongue River had to storm back in order to force overtime, as the Eagles trailed Big Horn 37-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Tongue River’s Al Spotted swished a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining to slim the Rams’ lead to one. The Eagles and Rams then exchanged made free throws. Baker made one of two free throws with 8.7 seconds left for a Rams two-point lead.
The ball ended in the hands of Tongue River’s Nate Guimond who shot it several feet away near the baseline and somehow kissed the ball off the glass and drained the shot as the buzzer sounded.
“I don’t know how that shot went in,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said of Guimond’s buzzer-beater to force overtime.
The Eagles were leading 54-50 with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in overtime. Big Horn’s Toby Schons hit a basket while being fouled to earn a 3-point play with the free throw, then Tongue River missed a pair of free throws with 19.3 seconds left and forced a turnover but missed another two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.
Big Horn needed a bucket to win. Dawson Richards saved the ball from going out of bounds near the basket and passed the ball to Baker, who banked the ball off the glass and in for the game-winning basket as the buzzer sounded.
The ball may have left Baker’s hand with just a tenth of a second remaining. He was almost immediately engulfed by Big Horn students as they rushed the court to celebrate.
“It feels great,” Baker said of hitting the game-winner. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
Big Horn had a timeout left but head coach Cody Ball chose not to use it for the final possession.
“I trusted them to do the right thing,” Ball said. “I told the guys in the locker room that I’m incredibly happy, I’m excited. But I’m not satisfied because we could have ended the game in regulation by making free throws and getting stops on the other end.”
Ball was impressed by how his defense played against a team that averaged more than 75 points a game this season.
“Holding a team that averages a ton of points a game to 54 in overtime is what won us the game. We’ve said that we’ll win games with our defensive effort,” Ball said.
Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson was high scorer with 16 points, while Schons added 13. Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride led with 16 points as well.
Big Horn (13-2) travels to Riverside High School (1-11) Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off. Tongue River (12-2) plays at Rocky Mountain (9-6) Friday at 7 p.m.
