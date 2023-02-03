BIG HORN — Basketball fans were treated to a hair-raising finish Thursday night as Big Horn’s Cade Baker banked a shot as time expired in overtime. The Rams protected their home court against in-county rival Tongue River, winning 55-54. 

The Rams avenged the top-ranked Eagles, who defeated the Rams 53-38 Jan. 14 in Dayton. With Thursday’s win, Big Horn snapped Tongue River’s four-game winning streak in the series.

