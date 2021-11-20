SHERIDAN — Bridger Baker didn’t pick just any locker in the University of Wyoming’s locker room for the state football championship game last weekend.
He chose his older brother’s.
Blayne Baker plays offensive line for the Cowboys. He watched Bridger and the Sheridan Broncs claim the state title at War Memorial Stadium but didn’t know Bridger had used his locker until the next day when Bridger sent him a picture.
“It was awesome to see,” Blayne said. “I was hoping he would take it. I figured he would. But it was really cool to see him sit where I sit.”
The Bakers sharing a locker is a rare situation. But with five championships in the last seven years, the Sheridan Broncs have had a lot of following-footsteps moments. Families like the Bakers, the Coons and the Steels have all had multiple siblings raise trophies.
“It’s been a family affair for a while,” Blayne said.
While Blayne experienced last weekend’s contest in person, Garrett Coon wasn’t so lucky. The Montana State running back had a game of his own earlier in the day, so he set up alone in front of his TV in Bozeman, Montana, to watch his younger brother, Colson.
“I really get super excited for him,” Garrett said. “It just makes me reminisce about the times we won it and how exciting it was. I was like, ‘Dang, I wish I could go back. That was so sweet.’ I’m super proud of him.”
Colson ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns to spearhead the Broncs’ efforts, much like Garrett did in 2019.
“I think he might be better than I was,” Garrett said. “It hurts to say that. I’m kind of just letting him figure that out. I think, by now, he kind of knows.”
Colson became the third Coon to win a state ring. Garrett won in 2017 and 2019. Their older brother, Evan, got his in 2015.
“I was always inspired by them, and I’ve always wanted to get it,” Colson said. “Now, I’m here, and I’ve done it. It’s the best thing in the world.”
Blayne Baker won three straight championships from 2015 to 2017. He teamed with the oldest Baker boy, Blake, for the first one.
“I’ve been here a lot,” Bridger said. “Winning it for myself is something else, though.”
Last Saturday, Blayne guided the Broncs through all of Wyoming’s football facilities before the game. Then, he and Blake sat at midfield more than halfway up the stands with one of their two sisters. Blayne even convinced a few of his Cowboy teammates to be Sheridan supporters for the day.
“I can confidently say our bunch was the most excited bunch of the day,” Blayne said. “I think they could hear us from the top of the stands. Sitting a little farther away wasn’t an issue as far as volume goes. I might’ve been a little more excited on Saturday than I was for any of the three of mine.”
Because Bridger is a senior, it was his family’s last chance to watch him play high school football.
But for the Coons, Colson is just a junior, and he has big aspirations for next year.
“I hope we can come back,” he said, “and do it again.”