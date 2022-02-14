SHERIDAN — Alex Haswell recalls almost killing a couple teammates.
Exaggeration? Absolutely. But that’s how he described the consequences of some of his passes in the North American 3 Hockey League.
Haswell and five other players from the Under-18 high school Sheridan Hawks team earned promotions to the NA3HL Hawks for a portion of this season. Three of them remain there. Three of them skated back to the high school team and finished the regular season Sunday.
They had to adjust to the speed of the game at the higher level, and that learning curve led to some dangerous passes that guided teammates into defensive traffic.
“There were a couple points where I almost killed some of the junior guys because I just made dumb passes,” Haswell said, making himself and nearby high school teammates Jesse Wilson and Chase Bales laugh.
The trio returned exclusively to the high school Hawks after two months with the junior team on Jan. 1 while Kiefer Dunham, Garrett Schueber and Ethan Irvine stayed in the NA3HL. They, in conjunction with the two teams’ coaches, had to pick one or the other for the remainder of the season by Dec. 31.
Most NA3HL players are recent high school graduates who live with billet families. If Haswell, Wilson and Bales chose to stick around at the junior level, they would’ve had to attend online school, among other things that didn’t make sense for them at the time.
But for a while, they pulled double duty. They believe they’re seeing the rewards.
They prioritized their commitments with the high school team. But on the glorious occasions when the high school team had a weekend off or both teams were home, they suited up for the NA3HL Hawks. They practiced with the select squad on mornings when their school schedules allowed.
“It was definitely tiring,” Wilson said.
Their first junior-league test: a five-and-a-half-hour road trip to Helena, the Frontier Division’s No. 1 team, Nov. 26-27. Sheridan lost two blowouts. The crowds exceeded 1,300 spectators both nights.
“It was crazy playing with those Helena kids,” Bales said. “They were flying around the ice and making passes like crazy. It was insane.”
“It was loud,” Haswell added.
Normally, junior hockey players range from 18 and 20 years old. Haswell and Wilson are 16. Bales, the elder statesman of the group, is 17.
Aside from Haswell, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds, Wilson and Bales’ 150-pound frames looked small compared to their older teammates and opponents.
“There were always moments in the game,” Haswell said. “After one shift, I’d be like, ‘I got this. This isn’t that bad.’ Then, I would always get too confident.”
After a week or two, they noticed they weren’t as intimidated or timid. They could hang better on the ice and had meshed with their new teammates off it.
“Going from juniors back to high school hockey, it brought you this confidence where you skated a lot better in high school games,” Wilson said. “It made it really fun to be able to do both.”
Wilson and Bales played in 11 games with the NA3HL Hawks. Haswell checked into seven. When they made their full-time comebacks to the high school team, the game felt slower. They saw their reads differently, and the ice felt more open.
They also took on greater leadership roles as team captains with Dunham, Schueber and Irvine gone.
“It helped us realize what us and the rest of our team needed to work on and helped us realize that we can all get a whole lot better,” Bales said.
All three are open to playing at the junior level again in the future, a second chance to showcase their talent and develop new aspects of their game. The first time around, Haswell noticed he enhanced one trait the most.
“Knowing when to make passes.”