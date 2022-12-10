SHERIDAN — It has to feel like déjà vu for Addalyn Lattin.
Lattin competed at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship in barrel racing. She finished ninth in the world out of more than 80 contestants from across the United States and Canada.
Lattin’s circumstances and preparation for Las Vegas were strikingly similar to how she qualified.
The 13-year-old barrel racer from Big Horn was able to qualify for the junior world championship in August. Lattin placed in the top two despite only having two weeks to train with her horse named Gaucho.
Gaucho wasn’t performing to his typical standard. The 7-year-old bay quarter horse wasn’t feeling well two weeks prior to Lattin’s first run in Nevada.
“He acted like he wasn’t feeling right,” said Lattin’s mother Kaycee Rader. “He just wasn’t performing like we knew he could. He seemed sore on the front end. That’s the first indication that he just wasn’t feeling good. We gave him some time off. And right before we left for Vegas, we decided in out of respect to him to not have him perform. We did what was best for him.”
There was uncertainty within the household when Gaucho was first starting to not feel or perform well.
“There were a lot of tears and a few sleepless nights on my part,” Rader said. “And Addalyn (Lattin) was brokenhearted. This was the horse she worked so hard on. There was a ton of anxiety.”
That’s when Lattin and Rader asked for help from their friend, Jewel Vreeman, who works at 307 Performance Horses. They were able to use Hiccup, a horse from the Buffalo area. Hiccup has performed at rodeos before and has been a dream horse for Lattin.
“I’ve always loved watching him and he was always a dream of mine to ride him,” Lattin said. “I always knew he was a cool horse, but like getting to ride him, it just made me love him even more.”
Unlike Gaucho, the owner of Hiccup were local and able to assist Lattin in a more practical manner and even flew to Las Vegas to help.
Lattin struggled to post scores with Gaucho in the first week of training him. Rader said Hiccup and Lattin “clicked” from day one.
Hiccup is a gray gelding who Rader described as laid back.
“He’s just the best. He doesn’t get nervous. He’s trustworthy, honest and a solid horse,” Rader said.
Lattin and Hiccup performed in Vegas Dec. 1 and 3. She had to place in the top 15 to qualify for the short go Dec. 5, which she did. Lattin tied for fifth in the world on her first run. Her average run time was good for ninth in the world. Lattin had both friends and family in attendance cheering her on.
Rader said there were plenty of friends back home that were texting her and asking how Lattin and Hiccup were performing.
“I’m just I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve had from everybody in the community,” Lattin said.
Many of the other contestants from warm-weather states. Considering the changeup and quality of the field, the family is thrilled to place in the top 10.
“We feel exceptionally well to end up in ninth,” Rader said. “I mean we don’t get to rodeo year-round in Wyoming due to our weather. Yeah, we have accessibility to the barn. But we don’t get to Rodeo like people in Arizona and Texas that have nice weather year-round. For us to go down there and place ninth.. We’re just over ecstatic about it.”