SHERIDAN — It has to feel like déjà vu for Addalyn Lattin.

Lattin competed at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship in barrel racing. She finished ninth in the world out of more than 80 contestants from across the United States and Canada.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

