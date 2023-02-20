Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.