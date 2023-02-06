Basketball scoreboards Feb 6, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12 3 4F Rams 14 14 23 12 63Riverside 7 12 9 11 39Cooper Garber led with 24 points. Big Horn travels to Greybull 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 12 34 FLady Rams 410 6 1030Riverside 91081845Lady Rams play at Greybull 6 p.m. Thursday. 1 23 4 FEagles 2027 xx 80Sundance1013 xx 58Al Spotted scored 28 points as he made six 3-pointers. Caleb Kilbride added 19 points. Tongue River plays at Wright 7 p.m. Friday. 1 2 34 OT 20T FLady Eagles 11 51414 4 4 50Sundance6203 15 4 856Lady Eagles travel to take on Wright 5:30 p.m. Friday 1 23 4 F Panthers 9 9 9 835Midwest 19 16 121362Arvada-Clearmont play Hulett on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Trevor Martinez led Panthers with 15 points. 1 2 3 4F Lady Panthers15 818 1859 Midwest 2 6 71126Lady Panthers travel to Hulett for a 3 p.m. tip-off Friday. Abigail Odegard led AC with 22 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you