• Cael Hamrick earned high point with 16 points.
• Sheridan plays Laramie Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
• Quarter scores and high point statistics were not available at press time.
• The Lady Broncs play Laramie Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Toby Schons earned high point with 19 points.
• Big Horn plays Moorcroft Saturday at 3 p.m.
• Emme Mullinax earned high point with 12 points.
• The Lady Rams play Moorcroft Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
• Quarter scores and high point statistics were not available at press time.
• Tongue River plays Thermopolis Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
• Quarter scores and high point statistics were not available at press time.
• The Lady Eagles play Thermopolis Saturday at 2 p.m.
• Quarter scores and high point statistics were not available at press time.
• Arvada-Clearmont plays Upton Saturday at 4 p.m.
• Quarter scores and high point statistics were not available at press time.
• The Lady Panthers play Upton Saturday at 1 p.m.
