• High point was Tongue River's Paxten Aksamit with 10 points.
• "Our team played very well," head coach Amanda Cummins said. "Our defense was outstanding. We had across-the-board scoring, which makes us hard to defend."
• The Lady Eagles next host Sundance Saturday at 3 p.m.
• High point was Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride with 14 points.
• "Our defense and our first-half shooting stood out tonight, which led to a fast start," head coach Tyler Hanson said. "Then we kept that lead for the win."
• The Eagles next host Sundance Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
