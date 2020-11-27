SHERIDAN — Nine months have passed since Sheridan County’s basketball players took the court in a competitive atmosphere. Approximately four months have passed since summer basketball workouts, and fall sports athletes spent the past three weeks participating in open gym while trying to simultaneously rest and get in “basketball shape.”
“Our focus is No. 1 to get back in shape,” Sheridan’s head boys basketball coach Jeff Martini said. “It’s been a long time since they’ve played. I think that’s the biggest part. … And getting back in the groove and getting to know their teammates.”
Martini noticed an increased eagerness during open gyms prior to the official start of basketball season with the winter sport’s first practices Monday, but the head coach said he spent the practices at the beginning of the week running drills focused on lateral movement.
Big Horn health and wellness and weights teacher Kirk McLaughlin said the different muscle groups employed during football and basketball practice could leave players sore after their first week. Basketball requires those lateral movements when defending somebody, trying to move around a player and make “quick cuts.”
“I don’t care if you’re in great football shape,” McLaughlin said, “if you go to play basketball, you’re going to have some muscle soreness.”
McLaughlin adjusts his lesson plans only slightly in the weight room during basketball season. Because his student-athletes no longer attend football practice with him as their head coach, McLaughlin errs on the side of caution in the weight room so as to not send the winter basketball players to practice tired.
The Rams head boys basketball coach Cody Ball had already planned to start with the fundamentals during Big Horn’s first week of practice, as the first-year head coach spent time Monday on defensive stances and a brief introduction to an offensive scheme. Ball plans to “ease them into” his game plan, which lends itself to easing athletes back into basketball shape.
Across the county, first-year girls basketball coach Ryan Sullivan spent his first day of basketball practice introducing man-to-man defense to the Lady Broncs at Sheridan High School and ended with a conditioning drill. Sullivan asked his athletes to encourage each other as they ran back and forth across the court, and he hopes the running will strengthen the Lady Broncs’ legs.
“It’s hard to be in basketball shape unless you’ve played basketball,” Sullivan said. “It’s just a hard sport to physically be in good shape to play. … But that will come. I don’t think that’s unique to us right now.”
In addition to athletes putting strain on different muscles, many fall sport athletes have to adjust to the duration of continuous activity — though sometimes longer, football plays last between five and seven seconds, whereas basketball players may spend several minutes running up and down the court before a stoppage in play.
Sophomore Lady Broncs volleyball player and basketball player Brooke Larsen said it was fun to be back at basketball practice Monday and pointed out the group is focused on getting back in shape, which involves an increased amount of running.
Sheridan High School’s athletic trainer Joanne Goss sees athletes adapt to the increased cardio and vertical motion that comes with basketball. But from a sports medicine perspective, football and basketball are both classified as “lower extremity sports,” meaning motion starts in the lower half of an athlete’s body.
Goss said the change of footwear from stiff football cleats on turf, for example, to more flexible basketball shoes on the court can prompt problems up the kinetic chain from foot to head.
However, Goss notices basketball players who didn’t play a fall sport struggle more with getting in “basketball shape” than athletes who played football, tennis or volleyball and record a higher fitness level, despite not moving in similar basketball motions.
“If they were already involved in one [sport], they’re already better off going to the next sport,” Goss said.
During the several weeks stretch between fall sports to basketball season, Goss helps student-athletes attend to any lingering injury and recommends allowing time for the body to heal. If possible, she likes to see athletes participate in “active rest” — conscious, active movement, like participating in open gyms or weight lifting occasionally, but not necessarily training rigorously.
Bronc football player Carter Dubberley and tennis player Reed Rabon attended Sheridan’s open gyms. Rabon said he didn’t take a long break before basketball season to prepare himself for a longer basketball season compared to the eight-week long tennis season, and Dubberley said he’s adjusting to the longer stretches of cardio at basketball practice.
After the first three days of two-hour practices, both said they feel soreness in the areas McLaughlin and Goss noted — leg muscles and hamstrings.
Along with physical wellness, Goss said it’s important to see fall sport athletes catch up on schoolwork, if necessary, and mentally prepare themselves for the four-month long basketball season.
The mental rest proves necessary for the county’s athletes as they either adjust to first-year head coaches’ schemes or participate in the more routine switch from game-planning for tennis, volleyball and football games to basketball competition.
“We’re really going to push these kids because you really have to embrace the opportunity to play,” Martini said. “... We’ve got to be able to attack each day like it might be our last, because it might be our last.”
Sheridan High School starts the county’s basketball 2020-21 season Dec. 10, while the Big Horn Rams tip-off for the first time Dec. 11 and the Eagles begin a week later on Dec. 18.