SHERIDAN — On a very hot day at Ernie Rotellini field, the Sheridan Troopers’ bats were smokin’. The Troopers were scheduled to play a normal doubleheader — two seven inning games against the Billings Halos. It only took the Troop four and a half innings each game to put the Halos away as the 10-run mercy rule was invoked twice Saturday.
The Troopers were able to compile 30 hits, 39 runs and have a team batting average over .500 for the day.
“We really hit the ball well today,” Trooper’s head coach Ben Phillips said. “We have been working hard on our hitting. We talked about having a good approach at the plate, not getting over aggressive or swinging at pitches out of the zone, but looking for pitches we could drive. We did that very well today.”
Game 1: Troopers 18, Halos 3
The Troopers put up five runs in the first frame as the entire lineup made an appearance at the plate. Innings two and three were shy of hits and runs as the Halos pitcher found a groove. But the damage came in the fourth inning, when a total of 12 runs came on 11 hits including three doubles and two triples in the inning.
Six Troopers had multiple hits in the contest with Hunter Stone and Trevor Stowe leading the way with three hits each. Stowe drove in four runs, while Stone and Dalton Nelson had three RBIs each.
Brock Steel got the start on the mound in the first game and kept the Halos bats cold. Steel went three innings giving up one run on one hit, with four strike outs and one walk. Nate Killian came on in relief in the top of the fourth and kept the Halos at bay by only allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Game 2: Troopers 21, Halos 2
After a slower start at the plate in game two, Trooper bats got piping hot in the second inning where they plated 17 runs. Nine hits in the inning, including four doubles, propelled the Sheridan team to a very comfortable lead.
Nelson and Cody Kilpatrick lead the Troopers with three hits each, while four different players had three RBIs — Stone, Kilpatrick, Nelson and Steel. At least one RBI was driven in by each player in game two.
On the mound to start the second game was Dylan Greenough-Grooms. The lefty was able to scatter two hits over his three innings and keep the Halos from crossing home plate. He struck out three and allowed one walk. Stowe came on to finish out the last two innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
While Phillips was pleased with the effort at the dish, he was looking for opportunities for improvement as well.
“Most of our pitchers hadn’t seen the mound in five days or so and we were a little rusty,” he said. “We were behind in the count at times and we weren’t able to get our changeup or curveballs over the plate for strikes consistently. We were still able to get the outs when we needed them, but we will work on some mechanics and focus on off-speed pitches. We have to be able to throw them for strikes consistently.”
When asked about the opportunity to get every player in the games, Phillips said, “It’s important to get everyone as many reps as we can. We need to be deep throughout the year. We have a stretch of games coming up next week that will be a real grind for us. We are going to need everyone to be ready to contribute to continue to be a good ball club.”
The Troopers travel to Gillette Thursday for a doubleheader with the Rough Riders, then host doubleheaders with West Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday and the 406 Flyers out of Billings on Saturday.