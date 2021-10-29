SHERIDAN —
Full time, Mowry serves as the K-12 math trainer for Sheridan County School District 2. But he holds another job that takes up most of his remaining free time: Sheridan High School head football coach. He does football work seven days a week, with duties ranging from team laundry and game planning for opponents to doing media interviews and organizing team dinners.
Mowry estimates he spends 30-40 hours on football every week. Here’s a glimpse at all the work he puts in off the field so the team can succeed on the field.