CLEARMONT — He’s a busy man this winter.
Bo Benth has been the Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball head coach the past two seasons, and now he’s also the boys basketball head coach.
Benth played basketball at Sheridan High School and graduated in 1997. He still lives and works in Sheridan and braves the 40 minute drive to Clearmont every day. If there aren’t rough wintery road conditions and fog, there certainly is deer to look for in the headlights on the way back.
“The drive can be good,” Benth said. “The weather conditions can be rough, but it gives you time to kind of decompress and process the practices.”
Benth coached junior high basketball at Holy Name Catholic School in Sheridan, but after the program ended he thought coaching at Arvada-Clearmont would be “a great experience.”
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to work with these kids,” Benth said.
Arvada-Clearmont Activities Director Jennifer Betz didn’t receive any applicants for the boys basketball coaching position. That’s when Betz presented Benth with the idea of coaching both teams with less than four weeks before the first practice.
“He instantly came back with how he would run practices,” Betz said. “He said, ‘I want to make sure that I spend quality time with just me and the boys in the gym and quality time with just the girls in the gym. And this is how I want that to happen, so that neither team feels like I’m not spending enough time with them.’ So when he came to me with those sorts of comments, it completely sealed the deal that I knew that this was the right decision, hiring him as both head coaches.”
Betz is confident in Benth’s abilities to work with the basketball players.
“He’s just phenomenal. He brings so much passion and enthusiasm. He really emphasizes to these kids they’re student athletes first,” Betz said.
Benth believes he isn’t the first person to coach both the girls and boys basketball teams.
“I heard somebody did this quite some time back, maybe 10-12 years ago,” he said.
Benth’s main concern with Betz’s idea was how he’d balance his time with both teams.
“That was kind of the thing that worried me about doing both. Figuring out how me and the assistant coaches devote our time and make sure each team gets attention and focus. That’s been the priority for us,” Benth said.
The practices are organized and intentional. On Wednesday, the girls basketball team started practicing at 3:30 p.m. and lasted until 4:45 p.m. Once the girls wrapped up their practice, the boys started to file in to start theirs and finished around 6 p.m. The Panthers conduct their practices like this twice a week and have shared gym time twice a week as well. The pair of teams scrimmage against one another when sharing the gym.
“One of the things about a small school is sometimes having 10 kids is considered a privilege at times. We’re lucky to be able to scrimmage and see five on five, instead of waiting for their first game of the season. I think it helps them a lot,” Benth said.
The first practice for both teams was Nov. 21 and there were some growing pains. The first practice was supposed to be a split practice, but due to a communication error, both teams showed up after school for practice.
“I was prepared for a split gym at that time,” Benth said. “It was a little bit of chaos that first day, but it kind of worked itself out. And fortunately, the kids are understanding that we’re in a unique situation and they’ve been really patient and working really hard in practices.”
The boys and girls teams travel together during the season and play games back-to-back. Benth said otherwise he wouldn’t know how he’d manage coaching the teams.
Benth also expressed having assistant coaches Justin Hansen and Jim Fennema makes his job with both teams possible.
“Our assistant coaches’ hard work, knowledge and dedication for the program has been amazing,” Benth said.
“I’ve had a great experience out here at Arvada-Clearmont. It’s a supportive community from the administration to the parents. I think there’s a lot of support and a lot of enthusiasm for what these kids are doing and trying to do it as small as it is, which can be its own challenge, but everybody is on board and rooting for these young kids.”