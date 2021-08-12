SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School has found its new varsity cheer coach, and she has a familiar face.
Kimberly Berrettini, a 1994 Sheridan graduate, was officially approved by the school board Monday evening, bringing her back to a team she once competed with. She replaces Stephanie Vela, who coached the cheer squad for eight years before stepping down last spring.
“I am pretty excited,” Berrettini said. “I’m a little nervous. Stephanie has some big shoes to fill.”
Berrettini has been out of cheerleading for a little while. She worked at Normative Services Academy, Inc. for 12 years, serving as a special education teacher and group living director there before it permanently closed in March. She also coached track and field at Normative.
“It was a situation where she had some pretty good experience, and we were hoping we could utilize that,” Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said. “I think it’s always exciting to get former grads to come back. They kind of know the traditions and rivals and spirit and school song. We’ve got multiple folks back coaching for us who are alums. I think it’s a great way to continue great things that you’re doing.”
Since Normative shut down, Berrettini has been doing some job coaching. She submitted her application to Sheridan soon after the cheer position opened up in the spring. Julian said he talked with multiple applicants, but Berrettini stood out.
From her time as a student at Sheridan, Berrettini remembers an overwhelming sense of school spirit and support from the students and the community. Some of her favorite memories revolve around cheering for the Broncs football teams that claimed four straight 4A state titles from 1990-1994. She kept many of the newspaper clippings about those teams.
And for part of her high school cheer career, she was teammates with Vela.
“So I know her methodology,” Berrettini said. “We were taught by the same person … She’s taken the program to another level. I just want to make sure that momentum is kept up and moves forward.”
Berrettini most looks forward to seeing the growth of the kids she coaches.
“They’re kind of the backbone of the school,” she said. “They’re the support system. They’re there to support in any way they can, any team that goes through the high school. I know that that’s what we were taught, whether it be cheering on the volleyball team or basketball team or whatever. You’re there to get the crowd motivated. You’re there to make sure the team and the school are represented well.”
Berrettini does not teach in Sheridan County School District 2, which Julian said is not rare within his current crop of coaches.
Berrettini held a parent meet-and-greet Tuesday. Practice begins at 4 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s athletic wing. All interested students are welcome to attend.