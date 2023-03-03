SHERIDAN — The cross-county rivals have met on many occasions on the court but never this late in the postseason.
The Big Horn and Tongue River boys basketball teams will face off in the 2A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
The rivals have split the head-to-head series this season.
The pair first collided Jan. 15 in Dayton. The Rams got off to a fast start, leading 11-1 to begin the game, and had a 16-11 lead at the sound of the first buzzer. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run to end the first half and took a 28-21 lead into the locker room at the half. Big Horn could not regain the lead and Tongue River defeated the Rams 53-38.
Part two of the series came down to the last play in Big Horn Feb. 2. The Rams had a double-digit lead at the end of the third quarter, 37-27. The Eagles stormed back and TR’s Nate Guimond hit a buzzer-beater near the baseline and managed to kiss the ball off the glass to force overtime.
Big Horn answered with their own “buzzer-beater” to win the game. Dawson Richards saved the ball from going out-of-bounds near the basket and passed the ball to Cade Baker who hit the shot. The win snapped Tongue River’s four-game winning streak in the series with the 55-54 victory in OT. The game-winning shot sparked controversy, though, as videos surfaced of the ball still in the hands of the shooter as time expired.
The Rams secured the regular-season region title due in part to the win. The Rams also won the regional last weekend, defeating Pine Bluffs 67-52 in the championship game.
Big Horn head coach Cody Ball expressed he believes his team will run into a team that has a chip on their shoulder and the rivalry has been played between the players for many years.
“I know that Tongue River really thinks they can win a state championship. They have the talent and the ability to win a state championship,” Ball said. “I think we do as well. It's going to be a big-time game. They’ve been battling with these guys ever since middle school and district championships. Now it’s down to many of their senior year. Now they're going to put it all on the line and so who really is the better team.”
Tongue River prefers to play a fast style of play on offense and tonight will be no exception.
“Big Horn some personnel that can put you in some different situations, obviously Toby (Schons) is super tough, and a lot of our attention goes to him,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “They have some guards that have been playing and shooting well lately. We want to make it a full-court game as much as possible. We just want to play our style, which everybody knows by now. But we want to play fast. We want to run all game long. And we want to be able to make a lot of the unselfish plays.”
TR and BH will soon meet in the Ford Wyoming Center, an arena much larger than where the 2A squads are used to playing.
“It's a huge arena,” Ball said. “It's a different setting than we're used to playing. The shots are going to be different. The environments will be different. It's your in-county rival. There are a million and a half things going on at once. What I’ve stressed is that I don't care if it's an outdoor court or the biggest arena in the country. Defensive rebounding travels and wins games. You have to defend and get rebounds and if you do those things, you got a pretty good shot.”