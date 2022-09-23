09-23-22 Volleyball1print.jpg
Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin hits over the Lady Eagles block from the right side during their game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Lady Rams won in three sets to continue their nine-game winning streak.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Tongue River High School senior Lily Krumm held a strong W on her home court in action against cross-county rival, Big Horn, for three years straight.

That streak ended Thursday night when Big Horn smashed the Lady Eagles in three sets for a homecoming loss — 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 — and the first in Krumm’s high school career.

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

