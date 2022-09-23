DAYTON — Tongue River High School senior Lily Krumm held a strong W on her home court in action against cross-county rival, Big Horn, for three years straight.
That streak ended Thursday night when Big Horn smashed the Lady Eagles in three sets for a homecoming loss — 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 — and the first in Krumm’s high school career.
The largest mistake by Tongue River was losing momentum gained by committing unforced errors immediately after a point-earning play.
The hosts started strong with a rowdy crowd and spotlight introductions on the court. The stands roared following the national anthem and remained on their feet for the first several points, as TR senior Athena Stanton made a solid block and sophomore McKinlee Scammon followed it with an ace serve. The several-point momentum never held through the three games, though, with Big Horn firing from all areas of the court.
“What we’ve been building is working on getting three and five (points) in a row, so trying to build the momentum of getting run serves in a row,” Krumm said. “We’ve been trying to build that so you don’t have the extreme pressure but you become consistent and can make an aggressive big serve.”
Krumm, the senior lead setter, said the team’s been working on minimizing fixable mistakes and individual mistakes to come together and improve as a team. She remained optimistic as the Big Horn rivalry game came as the team’s first conference match-up, with Sundance traveling to Tongue River Friday for the team’s second conference match.
“We’re expecting to come out and play as a team to try and get our momentum back and work on those mistakes we talked about and see what we can fix,” Krumm said.
Big Horn brought high-caliber volleyball to the court, knocking down kills from back row attacks, cross-side hits, backside slides and quicks. That, Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said, is the overall goal of the team this year.
“We have so many weapons, and that’s one of our biggest strengths,” Nikont said. “Our goal is when anyone watches film against us, they have no idea where that attack is coming from because we’re mixing it up out of serve receive, we’re mixing it up on our free ball plays. We’re attacking out of system, in system.
“It’s fun to watch us work on the things at practice and immediately they put it into play in games,” she said.
Junior setter Emma Prior led the charge for the Lady Rams, shooting off a wide array of sets for her hitters. Nikont credited her players with a high volleyball IQ, which also allowed them to breeze past Tongue River on its home court during homecoming week — the first time in Nikont’s head coaching career at Big Horn.
“This was one of our preseason goals to beat TR in TR,” Nikont said. “We haven’t gotten that monkey off our back, so that was exciting.”
Big Horn travels to Casper Friday and Saturday to compete in the Casper Invitational, while the Lady Eagles host Sundance 2 p.m. Friday, ahead of the homecoming football game when Tongue River hosts Newcastle.
