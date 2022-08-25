SHERIDAN — One new team emerges, Big Horn High School, to compete against other teams around the state for the fall 2022 cross-country season. In previous years, head coach Tish Cooper’s team had not competed widely due to the lack of athletes, instead training in the shadows until others joined. This fall, however, the team has approximately six individuals, creating a whole new dynamic.

Cooper is looking forward to being able to bring the team to the state meet in Ethete.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

