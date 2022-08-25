SHERIDAN — One new team emerges, Big Horn High School, to compete against other teams around the state for the fall 2022 cross-country season. In previous years, head coach Tish Cooper’s team had not competed widely due to the lack of athletes, instead training in the shadows until others joined. This fall, however, the team has approximately six individuals, creating a whole new dynamic.
Cooper is looking forward to being able to bring the team to the state meet in Ethete.
“It is a great course,” Cooper explained. “They were outstanding hosts as well. We are definitely looking forward to that meet.”
Similar to the past few years, senior Ethan Alliot has been in a leadership role as the team captain. Cooper boasts about Alliot’s ability to lead, pushing the team to improve together. Alliot started competing in 2020, however, according to Cooper, he has learned fast for his individual benefit and the benefit of the team.
Other athletes, junior Chase Baker and senior Sander Mogue are making great improvements during training, according to Cooper.
“We did not have any seniors involved, so we lacked a little bit of leadership,” Cooper said of last year’s group. “The kids still were willing to work and build. It was a true building year.”
By the end of this season, Cooper hopes to bring the athletes to a point where they can run the 5K less than 20 minutes.
Unlike the small number of athletes at BHHS, Sheridan High School features around 50 cross-country athletes, with even numbers between the boys and girls.
“We have got a lot of experience coming back,” SHS cross-country head coach Art Baures said. “We have a lot of good athletes that know what training and racing is all about.”
One athlete in particular, senior Austin Akers, has been a part of cross-country for years. One of his favorite practices encompasses going up the mountain and training, then coming back down to Sheridan to recover.
“It is nice that we can use the mountain training to push our lungs without taxing muscles,” Akers said. “We can then recover at a lower altitude.”
Akers said he also looks forward to being able to work with the underclassmen to make sure they are included in all of the activities. The main goal for the season is unity, therefore, Akers wants to bring up the younger athletes, similar to his freshman experience, to continue the legacy.
For Baures, the key focus is keeping everyone healthy and free from injuries. Despite all of the potential issues that can occur, Baures wants to foster team unity, where underclassmen can learn from older individuals to allow for longevity in the program.
Right in the middle of BHHS and SHS in terms of numbers, Tongue River High School’s cross-country team entered the season with 16 individuals. Last year, most of the team was lost due to graduation; however, head coach Laine Parish still has high hopes for this year.
“We have a fairly talented crew this year,” Parish said.
Last year, the girls finished second and the boys finished third. Parish plans to keep up the high level of success, aiming to peak at the state championship.
Senior Al Spotted has set his sights on helping the team place at state and winning his own individual title.
“We have a good chance of getting top three at state,” Spotted said. “Maybe we can even take state.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.