BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School golf team opened its season last weekend at the Lusk Tiger Invitational, and senior Hayden Tellez was the big winner.
He shot an 84 to claim first place on the tournament’s boys side.
As a team, the boys finished as the runners-up out of six squads. Ellie Holbrook starred on the girls side, ranking third in her first high school competition.
“We have some work to do, but we now have a starting point and will be looking for ways all of our golfers can improve,” head coach Lamont Clabaugh told The Sheridan Press.