GREENWOOD, Ind. — Black Hills State University student-athlete and Sheridan High School graduate Xiomara Robinson was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Track and Field/Cross Country Team Thursday.
Robinson, a sophomore biology major, holds a 3.73 GPA. She now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.
The selections were based on a vote by the sports information directors in the Lone Star and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences. Candidates had to be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing, a starter or key reserve on their teams and have a 3.3 GPA.