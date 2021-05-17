SHERIDAN — Solid pitching and timing hitting helped the Sheridan Troopers battle to a dramatic 2-1 win in the second game of a American Legion twin bill Saturday against visiting Billings, and also helped the home team earn a split with the Royals at Ernie Rotellini Field.
Royals’ starter Logan Schaaf seemed to have Trooper batters fooled most of the game, with Billings holding onto a 1-0 lead going into the sixth.
However, Rich Hall led off the frame with his second hit of the game and advanced to second on a sacrifice by Cody Kilpatrick and then to third on a groundout by Dalton Nelson.
The Royals were poised to end the threat but couldn’t convert a hit by Trever Stowe into an out, extending the inning for Trooper batter Michael Greer who smacked a single to right center, scoring both Sheridan runners and finally giving the Troopers the lead.
Sheridan reliever Nate Killian, who fanned three in two-and-a-third innings of hitless relief, did the rest, shutting down the Royals and preserving the 2-1 victory.
Stowe started on the mound for Sheridan, tossing the first four-and-two-thirds, striking out seven and giving up just four hits and four walks. The Royals’ only run of the game, off Stowe in the third inning, was unearned.
“They did a really good job for us,” said Troopers head coach Ben Phillips of the two hurlers. “Errors are going to happen. They’re part of the game. I’m glad we could come back.”
Hall and Greer account for all three Trooper hits in the victory which put Sheridan back at the .500 mark for the season at 6-6 overall.
“It was nice to come back and get the ‘W’ in game two,” Phillips said. “We’ll take it.”
Billings 9, Sheridan 0
Walks and one big inning cost Sheridan in the first game at Thorne-Rider Park, a 9-0 loss to Billings.
The two teams were locked in another battle, with the Royals holding onto a 2-0 advantage going into the seventh and final inning. That’s when they exploded for five runs to put the game out of reach.
Phillips said the Royals’ outburst was fueled by walks and a couple big hits.
Brock Steel totaled six innings in the start for the Troopers, fanning three and walking five, while giving up four runs. Billings also scored four runs off of Hunter Stone, who also walked a pair in his only third of an inning.
Jace Skovgard finished the game for Sheridan, allowing one run on two hits over the final two-thirds of an inning.
Caden Steel, Kilpatrick, Nelson and Hall had one hit each for the Troopers.
Phillips said he’s not overly concerned about his team’s early season struggles, given the inconsistency of the schedule and quality of the teams the Troopers have faced so far.
“We’ve not had a full team all spring,” he added. “We’ve played some really good teams and we’re facing some really good arms. And, we want to do that.
“We’ll get to it. We always do.”
Trooper bats come to life for sweep
The Troopers’ bats came to life Sunday, as the home team slugged its way to a pair of wins over visiting Laurel.
Sheridan completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-4 win in the second game, as Trooper batters racked up 14 hits. The offensive outburst included a seven-run first and the win lifted the Troopers’ record to 8-6 overall.
Hunter Stone had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Sheridan, with Nelson, Greer, Killian and Madry also having two hits in the victory.
Nelson also had a pair of RBIs, with Killian, Greer and Hall each also driving in a run.
Greer also had a solid game on the mound, starting and tossing five innings, fanning five and giving up just one earned run on four hits. Jace Skovgard finished the final two innings, striking out two and allowing one run on two hits.
Neither allowed a walk.
Sheridan 4, Laurel 0
Sheridan didn’t need a big game at the plate in Sunday’s opening contest, not with Dylan Greenough Groom dominating on the mound.
Groom pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Troopers, striking out eight and walking just one batter over seven innings of work, as Laurel managed just three hits.
Greer, who drove in a pair of runs, and Hall both had two hits for the Troopers, with Hall also banging out a double, Sheridan’s only extra base hit.
Nelson also had 2 RBIs, with Skovgard and Kilpatrick having a hit apiece for the Troopers.