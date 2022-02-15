BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams beat Moorcroft 63-41, and the Lady Rams fell 57-40 Monday at home. The teams were making up games originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but canceled due to sick players.
The Big Horn boys held a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and kept it up the rest of the way. Vincent Spradling and Toby Schons each hit the 20-point mark. Spradling had 21, and Schons finished with 20.
“We started the game strong and finished the game strong,” head coach Cody Ball said.
The Lady Rams trailed 21-7 after the first quarter and 54-24 after the third. They pulled closer with a 16-3 run in the fourth but couldn’t fight all the way back.
Both teams take the court again Friday in Wright for their regular-season finales. The girls start at 5:30 p.m., and the boys follow at 7 p.m.