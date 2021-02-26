SHERIDAN — Tears of joy. A proud head coach. Senior seasons continued. Celebratory Subway sandwiches for dinner. And an opportunity to play in the 2A state tournament followed the Big Horn High School boys basketball team’s 57-54 overtime win against the Tongue River Eagles at Moorcroft High School Thursday evening.
“It’s pretty tough to really put into words,” head coach Cody Ball said, “but [I’m] proud, excited, overwhelmed all of that all together. We’re thrilled to be able to do that, especially coming together at the end in our first overtime game of the year in the most important game of our season — we really stepped up.”
“It’s awesome,” senior Carson Bates said. “There’s not a lot of feelings like it. It’s just awesome.”
“I’ve never seen our guys work that hard to win a game before,” senior James Richards said. “... Honestly, I teared up because those guys worked so hard to play for their seniors and get them to state, so that’s awesome.”
Though hard to put into words, the final moments on the court before the teams exited to their respective locker rooms told the story of the third meeting this season between cross-county rivals with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The floor of the Moorcroft gym propelled the Rams into euphoric leaps of victory and, just past center court, held devastated Tongue River High School Eagles when the buzzer sounded the Rams’ overtime victory.
Big Horn fans moved from the stands to the baseline to hug and high-five the Rams players and coaches exiting the gym, while Tongue River Eagles fans gathered their belongings and waved to their athletes who headed to their locker room with shoulders slumped and heads down.
Despite the overtime thriller resulting in a Tongue River loss and ending the Eagles’ season, head coach Tyler Hanson made sure his team understood their accomplishment of ending the season with a 15-4 record.
“That doesn’t define us at all, and that doesn’t define what we were able to do this year,” Hanson said. “We’re all really proud of the guys. I, as a coach, am extremely proud of them, but I think we, as a community, are really proud of what the Tongue River boys basketball program was able to do because that type of success we haven’t had in quite a while.”
The Eagles won the previous two games against the Rams, beating Big Horn 52-45 Jan. 16 and 57-52 Feb. 4 to sweep the regular season series for the first time in at least five years. Tongue River dominated the boards, using offensive rebounds and second-chance points to not only claim the prior two matchups against Big Horn but end the regular season as 2A’s No. 1 rebounding team.
But Ball and the Rams were sure not to make the same mistake thrice as Big Horn’s sophomore Toby Schons and Richards pulled down offensive boards through much of the contest to help their team to a 24-18 lead at halftime.
When the Eagles cut into the Rams’ advantage after the third quarter and senior Sam Patterson drained two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give Tongue River a 47-41 lead with 1:46 left to play in regulation, Big Horn faced a situation all too familiar. The Eagles had forced the Rams to play from behind in both meetings during the regular season but, again, Big Horn had an answer.
“I said, ‘Right now, I think they’re a little too high, they’re a little too excited,’” Ball said about what he told his team in the fourth quarter. “‘They think the game’s over with a minute and a half. But we’re the ones that are going to have the senior leadership to close it down.’ It was partially a bluff, halfway hoping it was true, and it ended up being true.”
The confidence led to composure from sophomore Cooper Garber, who nailed a field goal with 58 seconds left in the game and from junior Cade Butler who shot 4-for-4 from the line to eventually tie the game at 50 with 24.1 seconds left in regulation.
At the other end of the floor, Tongue River managed a shot in the waning seconds but missed. The rebound bobbled from player to player until the buzzer sounded the 50-50 tie after 32 minutes and both teams’ first overtime games of the season.
For the back-and-forth high-energy regulation game that preceded the four minutes of overtime, the extra frame mostly consisted of trips to the free-throw line. Big Horn’s Butler and Bates scored a field goal each before the game dissolved into foul trouble for both teams.
Patterson went to the line with two minutes left to play, making both shots to bring Tongue River’s deficit to 54-52. After Butler made one of his two free throws, Patterson answered with a field goal to again show a one-possession deficit, but Richards shot free throws with 19.7 seconds remaining to push Big Horn’s lead to 56-54.
Then Schons stepped up to the line with 4.6 left to play and received a quick pep talk from Bates — a show of the senior leadership Ball said helped his team to ultimately win the game.
“I told [Schons] no one else was in the gym,” Bates said. “And just to take his time, and that he’s the man and he’s got this.”
Schons missed his first shot but nailed the second to give the Rams their 57-54 lead and a desperation lob from Tongue River junior Eli Cummins fell short as the buzzer sounded Big Horn’s victory.
“After the game I just told them how proud I was, and how much I love them,” Ball said. “And how much them coming together as a group, on the same mission with the kids they’ve grown up with their whole lives can get a great thing done. They just proved it. And then we decided where we were going to get dinner at.”
Butler led the Rams with 22 points, and Schons added 10. For Tongue River, Patterson scored 16 points while sophomore Brant Bockman finished with 12.
The Rams played Sundance in the quadrant championship game an hour and a half after beating the Eagles and Subway sandwiches for dinner, and Big Horn lost 49-42. However, the Rams’ initial win over Tongue River advances them to the 2A state championship tournament in Casper next week.
Big Horn’s schedule will be determined after it plays Glenrock at home at 2 p.m. Saturday for the No. 3 seed at the state tournament.